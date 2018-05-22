Once a big fashion don’t, socks and sandals are in for spring

Plenty of people think wearing socks with sandals is a major fashion faux-pas. I think it’s a cute look, personally, but I haven’t the slightest idea how to pull it off. Any tips?

While I’m loath to dictate rules when it comes to dressing, pairing socks with sandals is a unique case, for no other reason than this look can go very wrong, very easily.

The key things you want to consider when attempting this pairing are the thickness of the sock, the height of the sock, the pattern and, of course, the shoe. We can start with the shoe first because mastering that element is pretty straightforward: Unless you’re on a college campus doing laundry, running errands or at summer camp, don’t wear socks with athletic-style sandals.

Instead, wear socks with wedges and other styles that have height. Italian brand MSGM favoured the outré sock/sandal combination at its spring 2018 show, pairing high-heeled ruffled strappy sandals with tie-dyed crew socks. While the mix of the ruffle and the sock’s patterning looked sublime on the runway, I’d suggest sticking to simpler styles of shoes – sans embellishment – until you feel totally comfortable with this combo.

The thickness of the sock you’re wearing should be thin to medium; don’t attempt to wear a sporty or thicker sock because it will bunch. And nothing too thin, like a hosiery-style sock; if they were to snag, you’d be left with an unsightly but very visible run.

If you’re just cozying up to the idea of this combination for the first time, something more subtle like J. Crew’s Lurex style are zippy but not too bold. If boldness is what you’re after, though, give Hansel from Basel’s charming abstract-print socks a try. And if you’re feeling really adventurous, Ann Taylor’s gingham socks have contrasting colour-blocking at the heels and toes. They’re guaranteed to give your look a kick.

