With increased awareness of dietary allergens, options at the dessert counter are becoming both tastier and healthier. At Organic Bytes, co-founders and sisters Yasaman and Samira Haj-Shafiei follow the values of quality and health. A graduate of the Rotman School of Business and a chemical engineer, respectively, last March the pair launched their collection of cakes that are made with ingredients that are organic, vegan and free of gluten, lactose and dairy. Based in Toronto and Calgary, Organic Bytes cakes are available for two-day delivery in both cities.

Upon realizing that gluten- and dairy-free cakes typically make use of starches, gums and flour combinations to replace the traditional ingredients, the sisters worked to create their own recipes that were free of these allergens and irritants. Instead of artificial substitutes, they incorporate nutrient-dense and organic ingredients such as monk fruit sugar, sweet potatoes and oils and flours from coconuts and almonds. Much of their inspiration comes from growing up in a household where healthy and wholesome foods were valued for both their flavour and nutrients. They love using dates in their recipes, both whole and as sugar, as Muslims typically break their fast during Ramadan with a date.

In addition to taste and ingredients, the sisters also refuse to compromise on aesthetics, incorporating artistic designs and rich frosting. Some of their bestsellers include the Simply Perfect vanilla cake sponge with cashew vanilla frosting and their O’Noir chocolate cake sponge with date chocolate frosting.

Organic Bytes, shoporganicbytes.com.

Edible Flower Petal Cake, from $69.

Cashew Paint Strokes, from $65.

Cashew Gold Sparkle, from $69.

