Parties of the week: TIFF’s inaugural Tribute Gala

TIFF Tribute Gala, Toronto
With a plethora of pre-and post-premiere parties permeating the city during the 2019 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, TIFF itself decided this year to get in on the action, hosting for the first time the TIFF Tribute Gala.
The Sept. 9 splashy sit-down drew some 500 film and philanthropic types to the Fairmont Royal York, where a handful of names, both household and on-the-rise were recognized for their contributions to cinema. Meryl Streep was maybe the best-known recipient. The Academy Award-winning actor, who was in town to screen her latest film The Laundromat, received an award not for any one performance but rather her impressive decades-spanning career. Streep’s speech applauded TIFF for “moving the needle by intention” and “stepping ahead and making real the charge to include women directors and women’s stories.”
The evening also honoured Joaquin Phoenix (who was in town for his film Joker), director Taika Waititi (JoJo Rabbit), cinematographer Roger Deakins (The Goldfinch) and record producer David Foster (here for his Barry Avrich directed doc David Foster: Off the Record). Seated near me at dinner was the French director Mati Diop, who received an award named in honour of Toronto-born Mary Pickford. Diop’s film, Atlantics, which screened during the festival, was recently awarded the Grand Prix at Cannes, making her the first black female director to win an award in Cannes’s 72-year history. At the table too was French actor Isabelle Huppert, who presented Diop with her award, my seatmate the film’s producer Judith Lou Lévy and fellow tablemate Ira Sachs, who directed Huppert in Frankie, which had its North American premiere at the festival.
With Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey, co-heads of TIFF as unofficial co-chairs, the evening served as a fundraiser for the not-for-profit festival, raising an impressive sum – more than $1-million – that will support the festival’s year-round commitment to the advancement of film. Out too at the do: Anne-Marie Canning, a supporter of TIFF’s Share Her Journey Initiative, which aims to increase participation and opportunities for women working in film; public affairs consultant Barry Campbell, who recently stepped off the TIFF board after 18 years of service; Jennifer Tory, RBC’s chief administrative officer, who serves as chair of the board, plus her brother, Mayor John, and his wife, Barbara.
