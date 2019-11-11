Parties of the week: Toronto’s Great Jewellery Heist and Margaret and George

Great Jewellery Heist in support of Bridgepoint Active Healthcare, part of Sinai Health, Toronto
Now in its ninth year, the Great Jewellery Heist, a luncheon and jewellery auction, raises funds for Bridgepoint Active Healthcare, an internationally recognized rehabilitation and complex care hospital part of the Sinai Health System in Toronto. Bridgepoint is the largest organization in Canada that focuses exclusively on research, care and teaching, for people living with complex health conditions. This year’s event – presented by BMO and under the direction of chair Isabelle Fish, a French-born jewellery and travel enthusiast – focused on wearable works from more than 50 artists. The baubles that hit the auction block for the cause embodied themes of health and wellness. Paul McClure, who through jewellery interprets the body at a microscopic level, and Melanie Egan, director of craft and design at Toronto Harbourfront Centre, were tasked with helping bring together the strong selection, which included commissioned pieces by jewellery artists Lina Maria Avendano, Ezra Satok-Wolman and Korinna Azreiq, both of whom employed 3-D printing technology for their works. The midday do’ on Nov 1 raised just shy of $500,000.
Margaret and George in support of Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto
A few nights later on Nov 4, the Carlu was the spot for Margaret and George, a fashion show and dinner that raises funds for the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, specifically the Breast Cancer Reconstruction Program and the work of Dr. Toni Zhong, a leading reconstruction surgeon. The event, now in its seventh year, is headed by Toronto retailers George and Lisa Corbo. The pair, who operate George C, a swish shop in Toronto’s tony Yorkville neighbourhood, had the idea to bring together clients and friends around fashion to raise funds for the hospital. Socially conscious Italian label Redemption, founded and currently designed by Gabriele Moratti, served as 2019’s style component, which helped to raise upward of $440,000, adding to the more than $2-million raised by the event. Princess Margaret Cancer Centre Foundation CEO Michael Burns mentioned to me during dinner that the hospital doesn’t host its own annual gala, but rather relies on communities across the country who mobilize and host events, like this latest, which raise funds to support the hospital’s initiatives and important research.
