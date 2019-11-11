 Skip to main content

Style

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Parties of the week: Toronto’s Great Jewellery Heist and Margaret and George

Nolan Bryant
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Great Jewellery Heist in support of Bridgepoint Active Healthcare, part of Sinai Health, Toronto

Now in its ninth year, the Great Jewellery Heist, a luncheon and jewellery auction, raises funds for Bridgepoint Active Healthcare, an internationally recognized rehabilitation and complex care hospital part of the Sinai Health System in Toronto. Bridgepoint is the largest organization in Canada that focuses exclusively on research, care and teaching, for people living with complex health conditions. This year’s event – presented by BMO and under the direction of chair Isabelle Fish, a French-born jewellery and travel enthusiast – focused on wearable works from more than 50 artists. The baubles that hit the auction block for the cause embodied themes of health and wellness. Paul McClure, who through jewellery interprets the body at a microscopic level, and Melanie Egan, director of craft and design at Toronto Harbourfront Centre, were tasked with helping bring together the strong selection, which included commissioned pieces by jewellery artists Lina Maria Avendano, Ezra Satok-Wolman and Korinna Azreiq, both of whom employed 3-D printing technology for their works. The midday do’ on Nov 1 raised just shy of $500,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Dan and Kim Tanenbaum.

Ryan Emberley/Handout

Open this photo in gallery

Marianne Guizzetti and commissioned artist Ezra Satok-Wolman.

Ryan Emberley

Open this photo in gallery

Susanne Alexandor, Susan Rimmer, Amber Choudhry and Tali Dubrosky.

Ryan Emberley

Margaret and George in support of Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto

A few nights later on Nov 4, the Carlu was the spot for Margaret and George, a fashion show and dinner that raises funds for the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, specifically the Breast Cancer Reconstruction Program and the work of Dr. Toni Zhong, a leading reconstruction surgeon. The event, now in its seventh year, is headed by Toronto retailers George and Lisa Corbo. The pair, who operate George C, a swish shop in Toronto’s tony Yorkville neighbourhood, had the idea to bring together clients and friends around fashion to raise funds for the hospital. Socially conscious Italian label Redemption, founded and currently designed by Gabriele Moratti, served as 2019’s style component, which helped to raise upward of $440,000, adding to the more than $2-million raised by the event. Princess Margaret Cancer Centre Foundation CEO Michael Burns mentioned to me during dinner that the hospital doesn’t host its own annual gala, but rather relies on communities across the country who mobilize and host events, like this latest, which raise funds to support the hospital’s initiatives and important research.

Open this photo in gallery

Dr. Toni Zhong.

Nolan Bryant

Open this photo in gallery

Matthew Visser-Charest.

Nolan Bryant

Open this photo in gallery

Randi Bitove.

Nolan Bryant

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, design, entertaining, shopping and living well. And follow us on Instagram @globestyle.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter