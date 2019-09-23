Party of the week: Toronto Biennal of Art patron preview

Toronto Biennial of Art patron preview, Toronto
There’s a new contemporary art-filled event in Canada. Last week, the Toronto Biennial of Art opened its inaugural offering and on Sept. 19, ahead of its public debut, a gathering was held for major donors at one of the event’s key exhibition spaces: a former auto repair shop near Toronto’s shoreline. The Toronto Biennial of Art is not unlike other biennials that spread across other big cities. The concept is to have exhibitions of contemporary works in multiple venues, which as a whole reflect the local and also engage with of-the-moment-issues.
In her remarks Patrizia Libralato, executive director of the biennial, noted the Herculean effort to bring together the more than 90 participants from more than 40 places of origin who are included in the free exhibitions and programs. Spread across more than 15 sites in Toronto and beyond, the biennial seems like a lot to take in – and it is – but don’t fret: With exhibitions and events running though Dec. 1, there’s ample time to see it all.
Candice Hopkins, who was a curator of the Canadian Pavilion at the 58th Venice Biennale, and who serves as the curatorial leader in charge of Toronto’s, said in her remarks that, “We didn’t so much want to tell you what you will see, but instead, ask you what you might consider you might see.” She added that the question she proposed to the included artists, and now us, the audience, is “how might we be in relation?” The title, or theme, of this first-time event is the Shoreline Dilemma, and Hopkins said that she’s come to recognize Toronto’s fraught relationship with the water: “It’s a city that has its back to the water and when it buried its rivers, it kind of buried its history too.” Her hope for the 72-day event, is that “collectively we can understand that the biennial is something of an excavation that might enable us to see this city differently.”
Populating biennial HQ on preview night at 259 Lake Shore Blvd. E. was just a sampling of the works that span the city. In the centre of the space is a hulking sculpture by Adrian Blackwell, modelled in wood after Toronto’s shoreline. It serves as a gathering place for talks and events. Hanging nearby is a series of backlit portraits of Indigenous women by Dana Claxton and in neighbouring galleries, works by artists including Laurent Grasso, Napachie Pootoogook and collectives including New Mineral Collective and ReMatriate Collective hold court.
The party was also the place to hand out some prizes – three in total, which were given to artists whose work is included in the biennial. Abel Rodriguez took home the grand prize, Hera Buyuktascıyan the emerging award and the honorary mention went to Althea Thauberger. The artists were selected by a jury comprised of artist Brian Jungen, Tate Modern curator of international art Mark Godfrey, Institute of Contemporary Art, Philadelphia curator Meg Onli and curator of modern and contemporary art at the Art Gallery of Ontario Kitty Scott, all of whom were there to hand out the awards and accompanying cash prizes.
Curtis Talwst Santiago
Jane Marrone
Kerry Swanson
Patrizia Libralato
Paulene Menkes
Candice Hopkins
