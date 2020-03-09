 Skip to main content

Style

Register
AdChoices

Party of the week: Ontario film, TV alum celebrated at Canadian Film Centre Gala and Auction

Nolan Bryant
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Rick Mercer and Kim Cattrall

ERNESTO DiSTEFANO/Courtesy of manufacturer

Canadian Film Centre Annual Gala & Auction, Toronto

It was directors, not actors, who took centre stage at the 2020 Canadian Film Centre gala on Feb 20. The gathering celebrated and recognized the contributions of the roughly 300 behind-the-lens creators who are among the CFC’s list of illustrious alum.

Director Norman Jewison, who founded the centre in 1988, delivered opening remarks for the centre’s most important annual fundraiser via video from his home in California. His advice for budding directors? The same counsel the legendary Billy Wilder shared with him: “Get yourself a good pair of boots, because you’re gonna be on your feet 12 hours a day, six days a week” he said, adding “between a good hat, the boots and a great cast, that’s about all you need!”

Story continues below advertisement

Later, Slawko Klymkiw CEO of the CFC, spoke, as did Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, whose impassioned remarks focused on the economic impact of the Ontario film, television and animation industries, which contributes, she said, about $2-billion annually to the province’s economy.

Dotting the room were tables hosted by presenting sponsors Netflix and the Slaight Family Foundation, which underwrites the CFC’s Slaight Family Music Lab (single name performers from the lab, TiKA and Jillea, took to the stage during the eve), and elsewhere Corus, Crave, Entertainment One and Apple TV were on hosting duties. Yours truly was a guest of long-time CFC board member Kate Alexander Daniels, and among those at her table were actor Kim Cattrall and her partner, Russell Thomas, Labatt’s Charlie Angelakos and his wife, Beth, television host Rick Mercer and his partner, producer Gerald Lunz; and Hal Jackman Foundation executive director Victoria Jackman.

Funds from the evening will go toward the centre’s programs to support Canadian creators in screen-based industries. Among others out: Mr. Jewison’s sons Michael and Kevin; chair of the CFC’s board of directors Christina Jennings; Toronto chief of police Mark Saunders and his wife, Stacey; actors Aidan Shipley, Amanda Brugel and Alice Moran; and a plethora of directors, including Patricia Rozema, Warren P. Sonoda, Don McKellar, Amy Jo Johnson, Charles Officer, Fab Filippo, Adrienne Mitchell, Cory Bowles and Lindsay Gossling.

Open this photo in gallery

Aidan Shipley and Amanda Brugel.

ERNESTO DiSTEFANO/Courtesy of manufacturer

Open this photo in gallery

Consuelo Jackman and Victoria Jackman.

ERNESTO DiSTEFANO/Courtesy of manufacturer

Open this photo in gallery

David Daniels and Kate Alexander Daniels.

ERNESTO DiSTEFANO/Courtesy of manufacturer

Open this photo in gallery

Marguerite Pigott, Magali Simard and Patricia Rozema.

ERNESTO DiSTEFANO/Courtesy of manufacturer

Sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, beauty and design, and follow us on Instagram @globestyle.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies