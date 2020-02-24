 Skip to main content

Party of the week: Paediatric Oncology Group of Ontario (POGO) Pyjama Party, Toronto

Nolan Bryant
Special to The Globe and Mail
Paediatric Oncology Group of Ontario (POGO) Pyjama Party, Feb. 6, Toronto

The Paediatric Oncology Group of Ontario, known as POGO, has been working since the early 1980s to make state-of-the-art cancer care accessible to all Ontario children in need. In addition, POGO works to improve the province’s childhood cancer system by publishing the Childhood Cancer Care Plan, which aims to unite the myriad components of care – typically delivered in multiple locations – together as a co-ordinated paediatric cancer network. The organization also provides financial support to families with children undergoing treatment.

To raise funds to help bring these initiatives come to life, POGO hosted their third, now annual, Pyjama Party on Feb. 6. The evening saw guests gather in Toronto at Ricarda’s restaurant dressed in everything from barely-there boudoir attire to flannel onesies and even bonnets. As silly as it may seem, the theme is rooted in the fact that many children undergoing treatment for cancer spend their days in pyjamas; this dressing down was, in a way, an act of solidarity. Funds raised topped the $400,000 mark, contributing to the nearly $1-million raised by the event since its inception.

Among those out in their negligees, night-robes and bedgowns: party co-chairs Vanessa Yeung and Claire MacNamara; organizing committee members (and fashion plates) Christine Rezvanian and Joan Kelley Walker and public relations pro Desia Halpin-Brill; POGO medical director Dr. David Hodgson and the organization’s senior clinical lead Dr. Mark Greenberg; First National co-founder Stephen Smith and his wife, Diana Blake; and fashion and design journalist Glen Baxter, who served as the eve’s emcee.

Christy Needler and co-chair Claire MacNamara.

Co-chair Vanessa Yeung.

Glen Baxter, Jamie Irvine and Dr. David Hodgson.

Lynn Wilson and POGO Senior Clinical Lead Dr. Mark Greenberg.

Stephen Smith, Saskia Stille and Jamie Scarlett.

