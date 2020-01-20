 Skip to main content

Style

Register
AdChoices

Party of the week: Toronto Film Critics Association awards gala, Toronto

Nolan Bryant
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Jan. 9 marked the 23rd edition of the Toronto Film Critics Association awards gala, a gathering that serves as a chance for filmmakers, actors and members of the association to celebrate the best of the previous year’s film offerings. Actors, including Laura Dern, Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyong’o, and director Bong Joon Ho, whose film Parasite won in three categories including best film, were among those who were recognized (although they were not able to attend).

Open this photo in gallery

Nahema Ricci and Sophie Deraspe.

ERNESTO DiSTEFANO/The Globe and Mail

Prompting the most anticipation at the gala each year is the announcement of the Rogers Best Canadian Film Award which, with its accompanying $100,000 cheque, is the richest film prize in Canada. The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open, a film by directors Kathleen Hepburn and Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers that centres on a friendship between two Indigenous women, took the big prize.

Open this photo in gallery

Award-winner Deragh Campbell and presenter Amanda Brugel.

ERNESTO DiSTEFANO/The Globe and Mail

Fellow nominees for the award, Sophie Deraspe, director of Antigone and Jasmin Mozaffari, director of Firecrackers, were both in attendance and each received $5,000 from Rogers. Earlier, actor and director Deragh Campbell, who last year starred in Anne at 13,000 Ft., which received a jury honourable mention at the Toronto International Film Festival, received the $10,000 Stella Artois Jay Scott Prize for an emerging artist. The 2019 Allan King Documentary Award was accepted by Yiqian Zhang, co-producer of American Factory, and director Chris Butler picked up the award for Best Animated Feature for his film Missing Link.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

TIFF's Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey.

GEORGE PIMENTEL/The Globe and Mail

Victor Stiff was given the second annual RBC TFCA Emerging Critic Award. Being honoured this year with the Technicolor Clyde Gilmour Award for her commitment to film was former TIFF COO Michèle Maheux. The award, which in years past has been given to Tantoo Cardinal and Deepa Mehta, comes with $50,000 in pay-it-forward production services, which Maheux passed along to emerging filmmaker Lina Rodriguez. Cameron Bailey, TIFF artistic director and co-head, was on hosting duties again this year. Among those on-stage throughout the evening to give out the awards were television personalities Rick Mercer and Traci Melchor, actors Sarah Gadon, Kaniehtiio Horn and Amanda Brugel, actor/filmmaker Don McKellar, and author Margaret Atwood. Also out: Rogers Communications vice-chairman Phil Lind; TIFF executive director and co-head Joana Vicente; and, of course, TFCA president Peter Howell.

Open this photo in gallery

Filmmaker Lina Rodriguez and award-winner Michele Maheux.

GEORGE PIMENTEL/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery

Phil Lind and Phyllis Yaffe.

GEORGE PIMENTEL/The Globe and Mail

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, design, entertaining, shopping and living well. And follow us on Instagram @globestyle.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies