Party of the week: Windsor Charity Polo Cup, Vero Beach, Fla.

Windsor Charity Polo Cup, Vero Beach, Fla.
A crop of top polo players from across the globe descended onto the pristine grounds of the Vero Beach community of Windsor, Fla., on Feb. 15 for the fifth biennial Windsor Charity Polo Cup. The festivity-filled weekend kicked off with a players reception on the Friday evening, but it was Saturday afternoon that saw the real action. Some 2,000 people flooded the grounds, with 800 of them taking to a big white tent for a swish field-side luncheon, complete with flowing champagne and tables designed by pros Lisa McCarthy and Alex Papachristidis of Everyday Elegance. Once the coriander-crusted beef was cleared it was time for some polo. First up was the junior match that saw the field populated with impressive young players who make up the Windsor junior team. Notable among them was Graydon Weston, the grandson of Windsor founders Galen and Hilary Weston, who cheered from the sidelines.
The aforementioned Mrs. Weston served as honorary co-chair of this year’s event, alongside Salvatore Ferragamo, winemaker, noted polo player and the grandson of the esteemed Italian footwear designer. During the main match he helped steer his team, Hawthorn PNC Family Wealth, to victory with a final score of 11-8. Nachi Du Plessis, a player from South Africa was recognized as most valuable player, and Showboat, whose owner Charlie Armstrong heads the 334,000-hectare King Ranch in South Texas, was recognized as the best playing pony.
At the core of this biennial event is a charitable component and this year a trio of causes – the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indian River County, the Literacy Services of Indian River County and the Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County – will benefit from the funds raised.
Among the divot stompers: television host and polo player John Walsh, who served as the afternoon’s emcee; Max Secunda, Windsor’s director of equestrian operations who was this year’s match director; Vero Beach Museum of Art executive director and CEO Brady Roberts; former Hudson’s Bay CEO and current Chico’s president and CEO Bonnie Brooks; Ben Vestey, CEO and co-partner of British Polo Day; retired CEO of CIBC John Hunkin and his wife, Toronto arts council board chair Susan Crocker; United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos; and executive chairman of Loblaw Companies Ltd., Galen Weston Jr. and his wife, Alexandra, Holt Renfrew’s director of brand strategy.
