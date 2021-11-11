The Prada On Ice concept space has taken over the Holt Renfrew Vancouver Skybridge.Handout

Prada is preparing for the arrival of winter with a special pop-up shop in Vancouver. Until Nov. 21, the Prada On Ice concept space has taken over the Holt Renfrew Vancouver Skybridge, where the brand has reimagined the spirit of winter sport through its idiosyncratic lens. With an unmistakable palette of black, white and red, this is one statement collection that’s sure to stand out on the slopes – and the streets.

Based in Milan, Prada has a legacy of using technical fabrics, most notably for its signature waterproof bags and backpacks made of an industrial nylon fabric that was introduced in 1978 by co-creative director and co-chief executive officer Miuccia Prada. In 2019, that innovation was pushed even further with the introduction of Re-Nylon, a regenerated nylon created by recycling plastic sourced from oceans, fishing nets, landfills and textile fibre waste.

Prada On Ice has transformed the Vancouver space into a sporty winter wonderland. Red and blue graphics reference the ice surface of a hockey rink, an LED scoreboard features rolling Prada while a bobsled platform is used as a display surface. The collection created for Prada On Ice is geared toward winter sporting activities and includes equipment such as skis, snowboards, sledges and snowshoes as well as accessories, including ski goggles, boot bags and sleeping bags. For those who prefer the relaxed pace of après ski, there’s mountain-inspired sweaters in fine cashmere.

Prada Vancouver at Holt Renfrew, 737 Dunsmuir St., Vancouver, 778-785-9175, prada.com.

Handout

Puffer Coat, $3,900.

Handout

Skis, $5,000.

Handout

Ski Googles, $725.

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.