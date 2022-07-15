Bringing a human touch to technical clothing is at the heart of Praise Endurance, a Montreal-based brand that creates apparel for runners of all abilities. Founded in 2016 by Patrick Elkaim, a long-time runner with an extensive background in fashion merchandising, Praise Endurance offers running gear with a stylish edge that can be worn anywhere. “We close those lines where I’m not wearing something for one specific reason. This is how we dress all the time and it’s not just for one specific use,” Elkaim says.

Taking a lifestyle-first approach to activewear meant blurring the divide between gym clothes and regular clothes. “If I’m wearing my half-tights after a run to go have a beer, I don’t want to look like I just left the gym,” Elkaim says. To that end, the focus at Praise Endurance is on seasonal releases of running gear that incorporate contemporary design and colours and are primarily available in unisex styles. “We want to make sure that you feel good running, that if you run into your ex, you’re going to be happy,” creative director Mariana Garcia says.

While Praise Endurance caters to a community of experienced runners, Garcia says that there are also lots of options for people who took it up as a way to stay active during the pandemic. “You don’t have to be an elite athlete to wear Praise,” Garcia says. “If you run casually, your engagement in the sport is also valid and important and it’s bringing a balance to your life.”

Praise Endurance, praiseendurance.com.

Hillside tank top in navy, $68.

Diablo shorts in thyme, $98.

Tucson anorak in thyme, $158.

