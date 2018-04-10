Professional driver Jordan Taylor’s five race day essentials

Open this photo in gallery Photograph by Joseph Saraceno

Aside from the odd action flick, the world of race-car driving is pretty enigmatic to those outside its guardrails. But all that might be changing thanks to a new generation of social media savvy driving stars such as Jordan Taylor, who is bent on bringing new fans into his world. The Orlando native started his career at 17 and has been amassing a following ever since on Instagram and Twitter, where his bio humorously reads: “Used to have a mullet, now I’m just a racing driver.”

Taylor frequently shares self-effacing photos, and videos of his dog Fonzie. “We often have little date nights,” he says. He complains that my meals are fancier than his, but hey, I’m the one who makes the money.” Social media is also where he catalogues his numerous successes. In 2017 he won the 24 Hours of Daytona and the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the prototype class with his team, Wayne Taylor Racing. “I enjoy the team aspect of racing much more. At first, it was a personal goal, but working as a team is so much more rewarding when we achieve success together,” he says. The team designs each of its cars alongside Cadillac, which is something they’ve been doing since the early 2000s when Taylor’s father, Wayne Taylor, was at the helm.

Taylor will be racing as part of the Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix this summer at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Here’s what he’ll be bringing with him to the track.

1. Givenchy backpack

“This is my number one piece of traveling equipment. It never leaves my side and I can have all of my other essentials within arms reach.”

Givenchy urban logo backpack, $1,815 at Holt Renfrew.

2. Tudor watch

“It helps me keep track of time. I like the mix of sporty and casual so I feel like I can wear it in most settings, and I get a lot of compliments on it.”

Tudor Heritage chrono blue watch, $3,630 at Royal de Versailles.

3. Cadillac

“This is how I get to and from the race track when events are in Florida. It’s cool to be able to have a correlation between the street car and my race car with the same rear camera mirror and V-8 engine.”

CTS-V championship edition, starting at $93,485 at Cadillac.

4. Sharpie

“You never know when you need to sign an autograph or give out your number.”

Sharpie marker, $4.96 for two at Staples.

5. Nike runners

“Training is a big part of being a driver. This shoe helps me cross-train between running and lifting weights. It’s very dynamic.”

Roshe flyknit, $175 at Nike.

