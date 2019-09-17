 Skip to main content

Style Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott turn their design eye to your child’s space

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott turn their design eye to your child’s space

Randi Bergman
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

ILLUSTRATION BY MURAT YÜKSELIR/The Globe and Mail

Good things come in pairs, especially extremely telegenic twins who are good at building, buying, renovating and about everything else to do with homes. Such has been the winning formula of Drew and Jonathan Scott of Property Brothers, a wildly successful franchise of HGTV shows that centre around the duo’s various real estate abilities. Most recently, the Scott brothers debuted Property Brothers: Forever Home, a show that tries to help homeowners transform their existing homes through renovations and clever customizations, rather than flipping or moving as in their previous shows. “The result is a home that will serve the family for the long term rather than just the next couple years,” Drew says.

Engaging all members of these families seems of the utmost importance for the brothers, who just released Builder Brothers: Better Together, their second children’s book which focuses on a soapbox derby race.

“We’ve renovated countless spaces for little ones over the years because they deserve fun, functional design too,” Drew says. For anyone doing the same, the brothers suggest letting their children choose a few decor pieces or colours. “Even if the parents narrow down to options they like … let the kids make the final choice. It’ll go a long way.” In addition, don’t be afraid to go bold with artwork, accessories and more.

Story continues below advertisement

Here are a few of their favourite ways to spruce up your kid’s personal space.

Open this photo in gallery

PHOTOGRAPHY BY JOSEPH SARACENO/The Globe and Mail

Wall art

“Mix and match these colourful plates hung as wall art. They’re lightweight, durable and made of sustainable bamboo.”

Xenia Taler check bamboo side plate, $10 at Holt Renfrew.

House shelf

“This vibrant shelf is a fun way to display objects and brighten up the room!”

Gautier Studio house shelf, $39.95 at Kids at Home.

Zebra bookend

“This whimsical bookend will add little magic on any shelf or table and also are great as standalone decorative objects.”

Zebra bookend, $29.95 at Early Bird and Worm.

Story continues below advertisement

Colourful rug

“Colourful yet elegant, this rug ties a room together and set the stage for any imagination to run wild!”

lorena canals terrazzo rug, $429.99 at Ella + Elliot.

Stacking toys

“Handmade toys add a comforting touch to the room. We love the flowing shapes of this stacking set and that it lets kids create their own variations to display.”

Des Enfantillages cherry wood balancing game, $80 at Etsy.

Live with style. We have a weekly Style newsletter on fashion and design trends, plus shopping tips and inspiration. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter