Vancouver design destination Provide has been outfitting homes since 2007, focusing on elegant home accessories. In April, owner David Keeler opened a second location called the Provide Design Gallery, a 1,700-square-foot space that brings together an expansive selection for the home including furniture, lighting, textiles, rugs and artwork. Located down the street from the original store in the Armoury District, the new location will regularly rotate vignettes of its wares to help customers envision the pieces in their own homes. “I really like that mix of different designers just like people would live with – not all one look or one specific designer,” Keeler says.

A major part of the focus at Provide Design Gallery is on local, high-end furniture creators. “I knew there was a lot of great local talent in the city, and no one was showcasing it,” Keeler says of names such as Matthew McCormick, who creates lighting, furniture studio Brent Comber Originals and photographer Pauli-Ann Carriere. Provide has also collaborated with Vancouver furniture company Lock & Mortice on a furniture collection, which includes a sofa, day bed, shelving unit and bed, all made of solid wood.

These local makers are complemented by a selection of international work from Los Angeles-based sculptural ceramic artist Caroline Blackburn, Madda Studio, which makes textiles and rugs in Oaxaca, Mexico, and Belgian furniture designer Arno Declercq. “I always think of it as understated luxury,” Keeler says of his assortment. “It’s very beautiful materials and textures but timeless design and not over the top or too fancy.”

Provide Design Gallery, 101-1636 W. 2nd Ave., Vancouver, 604-734-0400, providehome.com.

Hinterland Shepherd’s chair, $5,000.

Origins Wisp wall sculpture, $2,400.

Provide x Lock & Mortice daybed, $13,825.

