Puff pieces: Winter coats that are big on glamour

Sequin event
Three of winter’s big trends – a glamorous down coat, chesterfield florals and oversized bows – combine in a festive mix.
Greta Constantine coat, price on request through gretaconstantine.com. Erdem dress, $2,860, belt, $920 at The Room at Hudson’s Bay. Tibi shirt, $525 through shopbop.com. Rodarte earrings, $1,548 at Archives.
Parachute club
Protect yourself from the elements in Molly Goddard’s voluminous dress layered under Burberry’s comforter wrap.
Burberry quilted shawl, $1,590 at Saks Fifth Avenue. Molly Goddard dress, £1,900 through net-a-porter.com, body suit, price on request through mollygoddard.com. Gucci boots, $1,363 at Nordstrom. We Love Colors tights, $14 through welovecolors.com.
On the line
Argentinian label, JT by Jessica Trosman, created one of the most graphic outerwear options of the season.
JT by Jessica Trosman coat, $875, Viktor & Rolf blouse, $725, Sies Marjan skirt, $2,950 at WDLT117. Scarf, $550 at Hermès. Cyclas heels, price on request through cyclas-official.com. We Love Colors tights, $14 through welovecolors.com.
That’s a wrap
Part of Moncler’s ongoing Genius lineup of designer collaborations, this Simone Rocha cape mixes plush comfort with utilitarian grommets and climbing cord.
Moncler 4 Simone Rocha cape, US$2,310 through moncler.com. Molly Goddard dress, $1,220 at Ssense. Michael Kors Collection blouse, $990 at Michael Kors.
Ski scape
Chanel’s alpine motif is an abstract print of a downhill scene, while its jacket mimics the ribbing of a puffer in scales of silk.
Coat, bodysuit, skirt, earrings, barrette, all price on request at Chanel. We Love Colors tights, $14 through welovecolors.com.
Glossy finish
Pile on the shine by combining a metallic piece such as Cyclas’s maxi dress with a topper like Margiela’s slick pea coat.
Maison Margiela coat, $2,350 at Ssense. Cyclas dress, price on request through cyclas-official.com. David Dunkley fascinator, price on request through daviddunkley.me. Toga Pulla shoes, $675 at WDLT117. Capezio fishnet tights, $42.50 at Malabar.
Styling by Georgia Groom. Makeup by Simone Otis for P1M.ca. Hair by Sarah Amson for Bang Salon/Dyson/Oribe/P1M.ca. Manicure by Wendy Rorong for Deborah Lippman/Plutino Group. Model: Lexi Upshaw at Elite. Set design by James Reiger for P1M.ca.
