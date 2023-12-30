War Child Gala, Dec. 6, Toronto

The World That’s Possible: That was the theme and call to action at this year’s War Child Gala, the organization’s most important annual fundraiser which was held Dec. 6 in Toronto. The event raised north of $1.2-million, a record sum for the organization, which had its start in Canada in 1999 and has grown to include an American chapter. The funds will support, as the name of the organization suggests, conflict-affected children and their families through community programs including access to education and legal services, all in the hopes that they might escape cycles of violence and poverty. This latest gathering featured, as it always does, a bevy of performances: Aiza, Donovan Woods, Aysanabee and comedian Martha Chaves were among them who took to the stage. The evening also provided the chance to honour a handful of War Child’s ardent supporters. This year the Tragically Hip where recognized for their more than two decades of support, as was Victor G. Dodig, president and CEO of CIBC, who received their Changemaker Award, and Peter Gilgan, chairman and CEO of Mattamy Asset Management, who was recognized with the Philanthropy Award for his commitment to the organization. Among those out to support: gala co-chairs Adrian Lang and Omar Khan; last year’s Philanthropy Award recipients Gary and Donna Slaight; author Margaret Atwood; Alfred Okech, who serves as War Child country director for Uganda; and of course Samantha Nutt, founder and president of War Child Canada and War Child USA.

Gary and Donna Slaight with Samantha Nutt.

Barbara Harmer and Thomas Sadoski.

Denise Donlon and Rob Baker.

Peter Gilgan and Eric Hoskins.

Ralph Lauren holds dinner in Toronto, Dec. 12

The following week, the University Club of Toronto was the backdrop for a holiday-timed dinner held by Ralph Lauren to mark the opening of the American fashion brand’s new shop in Toronto at Yorkdale Shopping Centre. While the company has had a presence in Canada for decades, this new space is the first devoted to the brand’s luxury line and new too is the introduction of digital commerce here in Canada. To celebrate the first move in a planned Canadian expansion, the dinner given was understandably splashy and quintessentially Ralph Lauren. Central to the panelled library of the club was one long table covered in a signature tartan, baskets brimming with red roses dotted it, all the while a fire crackled and footman in white livery fluttered about delivering things such as crab cakes and beef wellington to guests. At the table were a flock of young fashion enthusiasts and style movers and shakers. To my right was model Zhanna Red and to my left was online lifestyle influencer Emmanuel Uddenberg; across the way was stylist and FASHION magazine creative director George Antonopoulos and fashion plate Sasha Exeter; and nearby was actor and activist Amelie Zilber and National Ballet principal dancer Siphesihle November.

George Antonopoulos and Bernadette Morra.

Siphesihle November and Lexson Millington.

Allegra Shaw and Sasha Exeter.