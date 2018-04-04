 Skip to main content

Read the full Style Ad­vi­sor: April 2018 Spring Edi­tion

Get ready for warmer weath­er with The Globe and Mail Style Ad­vi­sor’s 2018 spring edi­tion, ex­clu­sive­ly for sub­scrib­ers. We talk to Schitt’s Creek star Em­i­ly Hamp­shire about her rise to fame, look at wabi-sabi, the de­sign trend of 2018, and of­fer ward­robe in­spir­a­tion in all of the sea­son’s hot­test hues.

Next month, the May edition will highlight handsome linen men’s wear, the best of bunkie design and summer punch recipes.

Style Advisor Spring 2018 Cover

In case you missed it, last month’s Trav­el issue looked at the hot­test places to stay, see and dine – and what to wear – from San Jose del Cabo to Ham­burg to Newfoundland.

