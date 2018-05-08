Summer is almost here, so it’s time to lighten things up with a wardrobe of linens and airy knits. Get inspired by our cover star, singer Joseph of Mercury − a more sensitive throwback to idols of the fifties and sixties. We also look at stylish bunkies for those short on space, and relaxed entertaining with boozy punch recipes for a crowd.

Down­load the PDF.

In case you missed it, in last month’s Spring issue we talked to Schitt’s Creek star Em­i­ly Hamp­shire about her rise to fame, looked at wabi-sabi, the de­sign trend of 2018, and of­fered ward­robe in­spir­a­tion in all of the sea­son’s hot­test hues.

Our March Trav­el issue looked at the hot­test places to stay, see and dine – and what to wear – from San Jose del Cabo to Ham­burg to Newfoundland.

