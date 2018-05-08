Summer is almost here, so it’s time to lighten things up with a wardrobe of linens and airy knits. Get inspired by our cover star, singer Joseph of Mercury − a more sensitive throwback to idols of the fifties and sixties. We also look at stylish bunkies for those short on space, and relaxed entertaining with boozy punch recipes for a crowd.
Follow us on Instagram: @globestyle
In case you missed it, in last month’s Spring issue we talked to Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire about her rise to fame, looked at wabi-sabi, the design trend of 2018, and offered wardrobe inspiration in all of the season’s hottest hues.
Our March Travel issue looked at the hottest places to stay, see and dine – and what to wear – from San Jose del Cabo to Hamburg to Newfoundland.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com.
