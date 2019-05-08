Read the full Style Advisor: May 2019 edition

This month, on a visit to Japan we meet artisans reinvigorating the traditional crafts of washi, pottery and shibori dyeing for kimonos. We look at the Canadian history of the 100-year-old Bauhaus design movement, and look to the future in Dubai, a city emblematic of the more-is-more ethos. Plus, learn about two east coast food and art experiences to enjoy this summer, where to down a pint in Williamsburg, Va., and under-the-radar regions to look for on wine lists.
The April issue looked at transformations, starting with the must-have fashion item of the season – the blazer – and its provocative, gender-bending past. We travelled to Morocco to taste the flavours upending traditional cuisine in the kitchen of celebrity chef Najat Kaanache. And we looked at the ultimate design transformation – how glass blocks went from eighties mall staple to architecture darling.
From the laid-back vibe of Grand Cayman to living history in Jodhpur, take a tour around the world with the March issue of Style Advisor. Closer to home, explore the food scene on Quebec’s Îles de la Madeleine, with its first winery ready to welcome visitors this year.
The November issue delivered glitz and glamour on all fronts with knockout shoes, fanciful jewellery, stunning cakes, sumptuous snacks and many more holiday luxuries.
In the October issue we travelled to the Azorean island of Sao Miguel, where the growing design scene is creating a contemporary spin on rustic living, and to Mexico City, where street food is influencing fine dining. Back home, we profiled six Canadian labels that are teaching the world a thing or two about outerwear. And our annual roundup of fall men’s wear highlighted everything from checkered looks to oversized sweaters.
The September issue offered a glittering guide to autumn fashion, direct from Paris. Also sparkling – our profile of singer-songwriter Ralph modelling the season’s coziest faux fur and shearling. We headed to B.C. for a leisurely meal with winemakers and wine lovers to talk about what makes Naramata Bench wines so special, and to New York for a crash course on where home design is headed.
Our summer men’s wear edition offered inspiration via cover star and singer Joseph of Mercury − a more sensitive throwback to idols of the fifties and sixties. We also looked at stylish bunkies for those short on space, and relaxed entertaining with boozy punch recipes for a crowd.
In the spring issue we talked to Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire about her rise to fame, looked at wabi-sabi, the design trend of 2018, and offered wardrobe inspiration in all of the season’s hottest hues.
Our March 2018 travel issue looked at the hottest places to stay, see and dine – and what to wear – from San Jose del Cabo to Hamburg to Newfoundland.