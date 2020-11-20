Read the full Style Advisor: November 2020 holiday edition

In this month’s holiday issue, we select gifts that give back, visit pastry chefs for new twists on holiday traditions and help you up the festive factor in your home, makeup and wardrobe.
The people profiled in the April issue devote their time to inspiring a sense of wonder in their audiences, from National Ballet of Canada artistic director Karen Kain to artist Jen Mann, who paints portraits that look deep into selfie culture.
The big features in our March issue – exploring the architecture, interiors and furniture of Brazil, travelling with artist Nadia Gohar to a Chanel exhibition in Tokyo, and crossing the Caribbean in pursuit of rum’s past – each offer a fresh perspective on what might be a familiar place.
Our 2019 holiday edition featured a gift guide to diminutive but stylish finds, cozy winter coats from duvet-like shawls to giant puffers, and that classic French dessert baba au rhum.
The October 2019 issue of Style Advisor looked beyond the glare of statement men’s wear to capture the best classic pieces for fall, from the renaissance of signet rings to mid-century-inspired timepieces to nubby maritime knits.
The September 2019 cover story looked at the fall fascination with the colour purple. We also profiled conceptual designer Marije Vogelzang, and offered a roundup of hardware-heavy handbags and Japanese beauty brands.