'Tis the season for glitz and glamour, and we deliver on all fronts in the November issue with knockout shoes, fanciful jewellery, stunning cakes, sumptuous snacks and many more holiday luxuries.
In case you missed it, in the October issue we travelled to the Azorean island of Sao Miguel, where the growing design scene is creating a contemporary spin on rustic living, and to Mexico City, where street food is influencing fine dining. Back home, we profiled six Canadian labels that are teaching the world a thing or two about outerwear. And our annual roundup of fall men’s wear highlighted everything from checkered looks to oversized sweaters.
The September issue offered a glittering guide to autumn fashion, direct from Paris. Also sparkling – our profile of singer-songwriter Ralph modelling the season’s coziest faux fur and shearling. We headed to B.C. for a leisurely meal with winemakers and wine lovers to talk about what makes Naramata Bench wines so special, and to New York for a crash course on where home design is headed.
Our summer men’s wear edition offered inspiration via cover star and singer Joseph of Mercury − a more sensitive throwback to idols of the fifties and sixties. We also looked at stylish bunkies for those short on space, and relaxed entertaining with boozy punch recipes for a crowd.
In the Spring issue we talked to Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire about her rise to fame, looked at wabi-sabi, the design trend of 2018, and offered wardrobe inspiration in all of the season’s hottest hues.
Our March Travel issue looked at the hottest places to stay, see and dine – and what to wear – from San Jose del Cabo to Hamburg to Newfoundland.
