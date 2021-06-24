 Skip to main content
Retail therapy: An art-inspired collection plays up the centenary of Chanel’s classic scent

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
Arguably the most famous fragrance in the world, Chanel No. 5 is turning 100 this year. In honour of this milestone anniversary, the French brand has created Chanel Factory 5, a new collection that translates the glamour of the scent into everyday objects. It’s intended to offer a reminder of the transformative power of fragrance.

Seventeen limited-edition products have been given a playful Chanel touch. There’s No. 5 The Shower Gel, which is housed in a paint tin, while shower gel comes in a dish soap bottle. There’s also a roll of decorative tape decorated with black and white illustrations of the bottle’s famous silhouette, a reusable water bottle and a Mystery Box containing small surprises. This Pop Art-inspired collection is a fitting evolution for a fragrance that came to be at the same time as many avant-garde art movements.

To bring the collection to life, Chanel is launching pop-up shops at a handful of locations including Paris, London, Kyoto, Japan and Singapore. They’ve also created a digital version of the in-store experience for those who are unable to visit in person. The Factory 5 Collection is available at the Chanel Beauty Boutique in Toronto beginning June 29 and will be on additional Chanel beauty counters in early July.

Chanel Beauty Boutique, Concourse Level, 50 Bloor St. W., Toronto, 416-960-2937, chanel.com.

Chanel N°5 The Bath Tablets, $90.

Chanel N°5 The Body Oil, $92.

Chanel N°5 The Shower Gel, $92.

