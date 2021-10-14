Retail therapy: Beauty entrepreneur Haley Bogaert expands her beauty studio network and product range

As one of Toronto’s most sought-after brow experts, Haley Bogaert knows how to give good face. Specializing in threading, the founder and CEO of HBFace cut her teeth at some of the city’s top makeup studios. Now, she’s well on her way to building a global beauty empire, with plans to open five locations in North America.
After losing both her mother and brother within six months of each other when she was 22 years old, Bogaert decided to follow her dreams of starting her own business. She began by offering brow and makeup services to clients from her apartment while creating her own line of products, eventually landing at her current studio in Toronto at Avenue Road and Eglinton Avenue in 2018. Earlier this year, Bogaert opened her second HBFace location in Oakville, Ont., an area that’s home to many of her clients. At both locations, Bogaert and her team offer her signature threading treatments for brows, face, chin and lips, as well as makeup applications, lash tinting and dermaplaning. “When doing brows, we always touch everybody up and everybody comes to us for skin care and makeup consults,” Bogaert says.
This month, HBFace expands with a selection of new skincare products, including a hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, the Balm, which contains shea butter, and an under-eye cream. They join her existing line of cosmetics that includes her popular brow pencils, makeup brushes and eye and lip masks. “It’s been a real whirlwind,” says Bogaert.
HBFace, 306 Randall St., Oakville, Ont., 905-842-0303; 456 Eglinton Ave. W., Toronto, 416-901-7261, hbface.com.
HBFace Hyaluronic Acid, $58.
HBFace The Balm, $60.
HBFace Under Eye Cream, $68.
