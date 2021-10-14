 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Style

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Retail therapy: Beauty entrepreneur Haley Bogaert expands her beauty studio network and product range

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

This month, HBFace expands with a selection of new skincare products.

Handout

As one of Toronto’s most sought-after brow experts, Haley Bogaert knows how to give good face. Specializing in threading, the founder and CEO of HBFace cut her teeth at some of the city’s top makeup studios. Now, she’s well on her way to building a global beauty empire, with plans to open five locations in North America.

After losing both her mother and brother within six months of each other when she was 22 years old, Bogaert decided to follow her dreams of starting her own business. She began by offering brow and makeup services to clients from her apartment while creating her own line of products, eventually landing at her current studio in Toronto at Avenue Road and Eglinton Avenue in 2018. Earlier this year, Bogaert opened her second HBFace location in Oakville, Ont., an area that’s home to many of her clients. At both locations, Bogaert and her team offer her signature threading treatments for brows, face, chin and lips, as well as makeup applications, lash tinting and dermaplaning. “When doing brows, we always touch everybody up and everybody comes to us for skin care and makeup consults,” Bogaert says.

This month, HBFace expands with a selection of new skincare products, including a hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, the Balm, which contains shea butter, and an under-eye cream. They join her existing line of cosmetics that includes her popular brow pencils, makeup brushes and eye and lip masks. “It’s been a real whirlwind,” says Bogaert.

Story continues below advertisement

HBFace, 306 Randall St., Oakville, Ont., 905-842-0303; 456 Eglinton Ave. W., Toronto, 416-901-7261, hbface.com.

Open this photo in gallery

HBFace Hyaluronic Acid, $58.

Open this photo in gallery

HBFace The Balm, $60.

Open this photo in gallery

HBFace Under Eye Cream, $68.

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies