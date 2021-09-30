Retail therapy: Celine adds some Parisian chic to Toronto’s Yorkdale

The latest luxe label to set up shop at Toronto’s Yorkdale Shopping Centre is the French fashion house, Celine. Joining the likes of Holt Renfrew, Tiffany & Co., Thom Browne and Burberry, this new addition adds a bit more Parisian chic to the mix, through the brand’s accessories and ready-to-wear. The space features design elements and materials that are evocative of the brand’s austerity, including a black-and-white colour palette and materials such as travertine and oak.
Celine was founded by Celine Vipiana in 1945 as a made-to-measure shoe service for children. Vipiana gradually expanded her wares into footwear for women, leather goods and accessories before getting into apparel in 1968. Since 2018, her vision has been advanced by artistic director Hedi Slimane. With previous experience at Jil Sander, Dior Homme and Saint Laurent, the winner of the CFDA International Designer award is known for his svelte silhouettes.
For the fall 2021 runway collection, Slimane gravitated to oversized blazers and jackets, knee-high boots and undone, effortless layering. One choice accessory is the 16, a bag that Slimane designed on his first day at Celine before making its debut on the arm of Lady Gaga. Named in honour of the Hotel Colbert at 16 rue Vivienne in Paris, the address of the Maison de Couture, it has a cropped flap and belted effect that reference Celine pieces from the 1960s.
Celine, Yorkdale, 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto, 647-362-2556, celine.com.
Quilted hunting jacket with Sulky embroidery, $2,700.
“C” initial baseball cap, $490.
Teen Soft 16 bag in smooth calfskin, $2,950.
