 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Style

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Retail therapy: Celine adds some Parisian chic to Toronto’s Yorkdale

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Celine adds Parisian chic to the mix, through the brand’s accessories and ready-to-wear.

Celine

The latest luxe label to set up shop at Toronto’s Yorkdale Shopping Centre is the French fashion house, Celine. Joining the likes of Holt Renfrew, Tiffany & Co., Thom Browne and Burberry, this new addition adds a bit more Parisian chic to the mix, through the brand’s accessories and ready-to-wear. The space features design elements and materials that are evocative of the brand’s austerity, including a black-and-white colour palette and materials such as travertine and oak.

Celine was founded by Celine Vipiana in 1945 as a made-to-measure shoe service for children. Vipiana gradually expanded her wares into footwear for women, leather goods and accessories before getting into apparel in 1968. Since 2018, her vision has been advanced by artistic director Hedi Slimane. With previous experience at Jil Sander, Dior Homme and Saint Laurent, the winner of the CFDA International Designer award is known for his svelte silhouettes.

For the fall 2021 runway collection, Slimane gravitated to oversized blazers and jackets, knee-high boots and undone, effortless layering. One choice accessory is the 16, a bag that Slimane designed on his first day at Celine before making its debut on the arm of Lady Gaga. Named in honour of the Hotel Colbert at 16 rue Vivienne in Paris, the address of the Maison de Couture, it has a cropped flap and belted effect that reference Celine pieces from the 1960s.

Story continues below advertisement

Celine, Yorkdale, 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto, 647-362-2556, celine.com.

Quilted hunting jacket with Sulky embroidery, $2,700.

Open this photo in gallery

Celine

“C” initial baseball cap, $490.

Open this photo in gallery

Celine

Teen Soft 16 bag in smooth calfskin, $2,950.

Open this photo in gallery

Celine

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies