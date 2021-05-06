 Skip to main content
Retail therapy: Elte’s latest carpet collaboration brings art underfoot

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
A design destination in Toronto, Elte has been owned and operated by the same family since 1919 and continues to cater to discerning home decor eyes. Its most recent debut is the 28-piece Eskayel collection of heirloom rugs created with Brooklyn-based artist Shanan Campanaro. “There is a calming and almost meditative feeling you get when you look at one of the rugs in person,” says Jamie Metrick, the fourth-generation owner of Elte and co-head of product. “It’s not just about buying something that is beautiful, it’s the feeling it gives.”

The origins of the partnership can be traced back to when Metrick first encountered Campanaro’s work. “We met by chance six years ago in New York and my courting of Shanan and her team began,” he says. Because hand-knotted rugs are woven knot by knot, Metrick says that it was challenging to bring Campanaro’s fluid, watercolour designs to life. “I took a trip to India to find the right partner and it took about three years from that date for us to truly capture the essence of her designs in a hand-knotted rug,” he says. “It’s the longest collaboration I’ve ever participated in, and one of the collections I’m most proud of.”

In addition to the Eskayel pieces, Elte has also recently introduced vintage wares to its offerings, an addition that was born out of the family’s passion for sourcing one-of-a-kind objects. It marks the beginning of a new category of unique objects at Elte, which will soon include ceramics made by artisans from around the world and an art program to be launched this fall.

Elte, 80 Ronald Ave., 416-785-7885, Toronto, elte.com.

Rococo Amethyst rug, $9,265.

Vintage Spanish Chair Designed by Borge Mogensen, $9,165.

Vintage Groovy Chair Designed by Pierre Paulin, $7,635.

Style news

Chanel has introduced its new Lipscanner, a makeup app for lips available in the Apple App Store. Lipscanner recognizes the selected colour and suggests a match from Chanel’s catalogue of more than 400 lip products. Users can then virtually try the matching colour on lips. In some instances, the app can also recognize textures such as matte or glossy. This technology makes it easy to replicate a lip-look seen in an image, including a celebrity on a red carpet or a model in an editorial photoshoot, and to visualize the results without testing a physical product.

Whatever your tastes, there are several new Canadian beverages to sip this summer. For your morning pick me up, Toronto’s Carry-On Coffee Club offers a selection of beans sourced from around the globe. Ontario’s Sapsucker has launched Sapsucker Hard, which adds vodka to the brand’s organic sparkling tree water in the debut flavour called the Lime Vodka One. Sugar- and sweetener-free B.C.-based beverage brand Nude has added Nude Vodka Soda in 12 packs to shelves in Ontario, as well as added its previously limited Mandarin Orange flavour to its permanent selection. And Montreal’s Frank And Oak has partnered with Town Brewery of Whitby, Ont., to create the new signature Frank And Oak IPA.

Kicking off on May 10 is the IDS Spring Virtual Conference. The theme of this edition is sustainability and designing for the future, a topic that will be explored by thought-leaders in virtual discussions. Some highlights include Ikea’s Home for Humanity talk on May 12, which will feature a panel of Ikea executives from around the globe speaking to sustainability innovation, social enterprise and the future of life at home, and the Future of Technology and Interdisciplinary Design, which will feature Suhair Khan of Google.

Canadian fashion brand Joe Fresh has teamed up with Roxy Earle, star on The Real Housewives of Canada, founder of Luxurious Roxy and body positive activist, on a swimwear launch. Available in sizes XS to 3X in a snakeskin-inspired print, this capsule collection features five summery pieces including a one-piece swimsuit, bikini, tunic cover-up and sandals. The collection will be available beginning May 13.

