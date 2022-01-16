As EQ3′s largest store – sitting at 45,000 square feet, it’s about four times the size of the brand’s average showrooms.EQ3

EQ3 has a long history in its home base of Winnipeg. Now, the Canadian designer, manufacturer and retailer of furniture and home goods has opened the doors to its new flagship at the city’s CF Polo Park Shopping Centre. As the brand’s largest store – sitting at 45,000 square feet, it’s about four times the size of EQ3′s average showrooms – this location showcases an evolution of the EQ3 retail experience. “The goal is to create an all-immersive experience centre, fluid between digital and physical, giving our customers inspirations, touch and feel and interactions with other humans for help, advice or for social interaction,” says founder and CEO Peter Tielmann.

EQ3 partnered with local architectural group Number Ten on the store’s exterior, which was designed by former EQ3 creative director Thom Fougere. The interior space was designed by chief design officer Enri Tielmann, who incorporated elements such as herringbone flooring, traditional wainscotting and pastel millwork. Three dedicated design centres offer space for co-working and one-on-one consultations with EQ3 sales associates, a process that has been enhanced with 3-D visualization software, large digital video walls and product QR codes. There’s also D+A Cafe, a restaurant by local chef Mandel Hitzer of Deer + Almond.

EQ3's flagship introduced categories dedicated to children, pets, plants and sleep.Handout

As the launch pad for new products, the flagship was the first to introduce categories dedicated to children, pets, plants and sleep. Tielmann hints at more launches in 2022, which he says will be available to enhance homes across Canada via its e-commerce platform.

EQ3, 1485 Portage Ave., Winnipeg, 204-988-6907, eq3.com.

EQ3

Tofino rug, from $499.

EQ3

Oskar plush loveseat in Lana dark turquoise, $2849.

EQ3

Bingo Bango Bongo Stools in Terracotta, $249.

