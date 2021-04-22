Retail therapy: Lode online thrift store sells kids’ clothes, toys and books

In May, 2020, Nyla Obaid found herself at home with two young children and the surplus of clothing they’d grown out of. With her usual thrift stores and swap centres closed because of the pandemic, Obaid decided to post a few things she wanted to sell on Instagram. “It really took off. In a week or two, before I knew what I was doing, there were other parents asking if I would buy things from them to sell,” she says. With that momentum, she created Lode, an e-commerce store selling preloved clothing for children up to age 14 as well as books, toys and nursing items. Less than a year later, she’s looking for a retail space to house the merchandise that has quickly taken over the third floor of her Toronto house.
Obaid grew up shopping at thrift stores out of necessity. “We didn’t grow up with a lot of money,” she says. “By default, I always thrifted and then it became habitual.” As a parent, she knows how challenging digging through a bin of clothing can be with a little one in tow so she’s using technology to make that experience more convenient.
As interest in sustainable lifestyle choices grows, attitudes toward second-hand clothing are changing. Beyond quality control and ensuring that everything is clean and in good condition, part of Obaid’s process is selecting items that align with her personal values. “I don’t carry anything gendered. I don’t carry anything that’s culturally inappropriate,” she says. “As a small business, I can put my values into direct action at my work.”
Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.