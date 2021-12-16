Located in a building designed by Hariri Pontarini Architects, which also worked on the nearby Royal Ontario Museum, Medulla & Co. Salon’s interior was created by the Design Agency.ALEX LUKEY/Handout

Medulla & Co. Salon takes its name from the innermost part of the hair, and founder, colourist Luis Pacheco, has an approach that’s anything but superficial. “What I’ve come to learn in my business is that it doesn’t matter how beautiful somebody is on the outside or how beautiful you make their hair. If you don’t feel good about yourself on the inside, it’s hard to see anything that’s positive on the outside,” he says.

After 14 years in a former Victorian manse on Toronto’s Avenue Road, Medulla & Co.’s relocation late last year marks a new chapter in the salon’s history. “If you don’t change your environment, you yourself become stagnant,” Pacheco says of the move. Located in a building designed by Hariri Pontarini Architects, which also worked on the nearby Royal Ontario Museum, the salon’s interior was created by the Design Agency. Pacheco worked with gallerist Daniel Faria on sourcing artwork, a collection that includes a focal piece by Canadian Elizabeth Zvonar. “It’s a Buddha meditating and his mind has blown into psychedelic pieces because he’s in this state of creativity,” Pacheco says.

The salon has a modern, minimalist and balanced style punctuated by Pacheco’s personal touch and expertise, which includes the technical lighting used at the Wella hair academy and speakers that emit sound vibration at 528 hertz, known as the frequency of love. Services at the salon include hair cuts and colour, treatments and styling services, a retail space that carries a range of hair products including in-house line TO112 and a medical aesthetics clinic My Beauty Doctor.

Medulla & Co. Salon, 277 Davenport Rd., Toronto, 416-922-0112, medullaco.com.

Handout

TO112 Mega Moisture Mask, $63.

Handout

Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt, $87.

Handout

Oribe Maximista Thickening Spray, $48.

