Retail therapy: Toronto boutique raises the barre for dance-inspired activewear

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Style

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Retail therapy: Toronto boutique raises the barre for dance-inspired activewear

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

At Relevé, an activewear and loungewear boutique in Toronto, founder Gillian Medina wants to enhance her customers’ daily lives. When designing her store, she created a shopping environment that has more in common with a relaxing spa than a traditional active apparel store or the gym. “I want people to feel at ease and stay as long as they like while exploring our brands and products,” she says of her space, which was designed by Toronto firm Mhouse Inc.

As a former dancer and now mom of two, Medina says she prefers to wear clothing that allows her to feel comfortable, put together and stylish. To that end, she stocks a selection of active and loungewear from brands such as Alo, P.E. Nation, L’urv, Beyond Yoga and Aviator Nation. “Many of our collections are mix and match sets and styles that suit different tastes and size combinations,” Medina says, adding that she chooses pieces made with comfortable fabrics including bamboo, cotton blends and some recycled materials. Beyond clothing, Relevé also carries accessories, shoes and jewellery that can be worn all day, including during a workout.

For those who may not necessarily want to look like they’re on their way to spin class while running errands, Medina recommends choosing co-ordinating pieces, like a cropped pant and bra top, that can be worn beneath a top or light jacket. “I want the store to offer customers options that gear them up for whatever their day may bring.”

Story continues below advertisement

Relevé, 1727 Bayview Ave., Toronto, 416-546-8346, releveclothing.com.

Open this photo in gallery

Handout

Aviator Nation Bolt women’s sweatpants, $195, crew sweatshirt, $225.

Open this photo in gallery

Handout

On Cloud X, $170.

Open this photo in gallery

Adam Kola/Handout

The Upside Play Colour Block Sandy bra, $130, yoga pant, $170.

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies