Retail therapy: Toronto boutique raises the barre for dance-inspired activewear

At Relevé, an activewear and loungewear boutique in Toronto, founder Gillian Medina wants to enhance her customers’ daily lives. When designing her store, she created a shopping environment that has more in common with a relaxing spa than a traditional active apparel store or the gym. “I want people to feel at ease and stay as long as they like while exploring our brands and products,” she says of her space, which was designed by Toronto firm Mhouse Inc.
As a former dancer and now mom of two, Medina says she prefers to wear clothing that allows her to feel comfortable, put together and stylish. To that end, she stocks a selection of active and loungewear from brands such as Alo, P.E. Nation, L’urv, Beyond Yoga and Aviator Nation. “Many of our collections are mix and match sets and styles that suit different tastes and size combinations,” Medina says, adding that she chooses pieces made with comfortable fabrics including bamboo, cotton blends and some recycled materials. Beyond clothing, Relevé also carries accessories, shoes and jewellery that can be worn all day, including during a workout.
For those who may not necessarily want to look like they’re on their way to spin class while running errands, Medina recommends choosing co-ordinating pieces, like a cropped pant and bra top, that can be worn beneath a top or light jacket. “I want the store to offer customers options that gear them up for whatever their day may bring.”
Relevé, 1727 Bayview Ave., Toronto, 416-546-8346, releveclothing.com.
Aviator Nation Bolt women’s sweatpants, $195, crew sweatshirt, $225.
On Cloud X, $170.
The Upside Play Colour Block Sandy bra, $130, yoga pant, $170.
