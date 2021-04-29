 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Style

Retail therapy: Vancouver-based Sundays captures laidback living in housewares

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
Sundays’ focus is on stylish home furnishings at an accessible price point.

At Sundays, furnishing your home is meant to feel comfy and cozy. As a direct-to-consumer, Vancouver-based and family-owned company with pop-up retail spaces in Vancouver and Toronto, Sundays’ focus is on stylish pieces at an accessible price point. “We just decided a couple of years ago that there was a little bit of a hole in the market for an e-commerce company that bridged the gap between design and quality,” Noah Morse, co-founder and director of product development and design, says.

With an aesthetic that Morse describes as West Coast modern, Sundays launched online in late 2019. It is named after the day the four co-founders, Barbora Samieian, Moe Samieian Jr, Sara Samieian and Morse, would meet to discuss their business ideas. “That was our time off to brainstorm,” Morse says. It evolved into a brand inspired by the mentality of Sunday, a concept that evokes feelings of rest and relaxation. Their best-selling pieces include the Movie Night sofa, which comes in four colours with full removable slip covers, and the Field Stool, available in white oak and walnut.

With a serene, neutral palette, Morse says they’ll be adding more colour in the future while always keeping versatility and harmony in mind. “Get something that will last and work with you and work in different spaces, whether you move or whether you grow,” he suggests. “Have modular pieces or multifunctional pieces like a stool that can also be a side table or a unit that can expand later on or something with a slipcover that you can switch up.”

Sundays, 1515 West 6th Ave., Vancouver, 113 Ossington Ave., Toronto, sundays-company.ca.

Handout

Cloud Bed, from $1,490.

Handout

Field Stool, from $270.

Handout

Easy Edge Sideboard, from $1,190.

