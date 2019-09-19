Style news: Rose City Goods captures the Instagram aesthetic in housewares

Toronto boutique Rose City Goods is named after owner Christine Pinese’s hometown of Windsor, Ont., an homage that Pinese says is not without irony. “I really liked the juxtaposition between the shop being full of ethical, handmade goods where Windsor is a very industrial town,” she explains. With several years of fashion retail experience under her belt, Pinese decided to leave the corporate world to open her own store, switching gears to focus on her passion for home decor and taking an ethical, sustainable approach.
With an aesthetic Pinese describes as a “modern take on seventies decor,” it’s no accident that Rose City Goods looks like an Instagram feed come to life. “I had the vision in my head for so long. It was basically the brands I was following and obsessing over on Instagram,” Pinese says. The result is a mix of home goods, apothecary, stationery and accessories that are mostly handmade by female entrepreneurs. “It’s really important that, as a female entrepreneur, I’m also supporting other female-owned businesses, having that network and building that community.”
Included in that community are Meso Goods rugs, pillows and wall hangings from Guatemala, P.F. Candle Co. from Los Angeles and pottery from San Francisco’s the Great Escape Studio. Pinese also has a selection of homegrown vendors from across Canada such as Xenia Taler, the New New Age, CoutuKitsch and Ky.Ramics. Rose City Goods is just a few months old, but Pinese already feels right at home on Dundas Street West. “I couldn’t have asked for a better neighbourhood to be in.”
Rose City Goods, 1504 Dundas St. W., Toronto, 416-994-5979, rosecitygoods.com.
Meso Goods San Angel Pillow, $168.
Minna Goods Wandering Mark Rug, $1,100.
Xenia Taler Bamboo Dinner Plates in Helen, $52 for four.
Style news
Pink Tartan founder Kimberley Newport-Mimran returned to the Toronto Fashion Week runways this season with a fresh new brand. Presented at the Royal Ontario Museum, the Kim Newport Collection marks her first foray into an evening wear focused line, which is made in partnership with the 96-year-old Canadian company House of Beker. Featuring cocktail dresses, gowns and suits in a palette of blush, blue, white and black, the Kim Newport Collection will be available at Pink Tartan’s flagship boutique and through select retailers beginning in February.
Italy’s Fendi is hosting in-store events across Canada for its exclusive made-to-order shoe service. Customers have the opportunity to design a pair of Colibri shoes by choosing the front toe materials, heel height, finish and optional personalization of the ribbon strap. In-person appointments are available in Toronto at Holt Renfrew Bloor on Sept. 18 and 19 and Holt Renfrew Yorkdale on Sept. 20 and 21 and at Holt Renfrew Vancouver from Sept. 26 to 28. The service is also available online from Sept. 18 to Oct. 29.
This year, craft-focused e-commerce website Etsy is hosting the Etsies, its first global design awards. The five categories of the awards include inventive decor, signature style, earth-friendly, festive celebrations and creative collaborations with the grand prize winner being awarded US$15,000. The selection of global finalists includes 23 Canadian sellers from across the country, while the panel of celebrity judges includes Canadians Dan Levy and Joe Zee, as well as names such as Garance Doré and Holly Becker. The winners will be announced on Sept. 24. For more information, visit etsy.ca.
Fashion week is coming to the East Coast. Taking place from Sept. 19 to 22 at Halifax’s Pier 21, the 13th season of Atlantic Fashion Week will showcase a diverse range of talent from the region. Twenty-six designers will be taking part on runways and in the Designer Shopping Pavilion where guests can buy directly from local labels. This season will also see new consumer experiences launched in partnership with sponsor the Halifax Shopping Centre, including a special opening night celebration. For more information, visit atlanticfashionweek.com.