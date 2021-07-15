 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Style

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Retail therapy: Rubies tackles form and function in clothing for trans girls

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

When Jamie Alexander’s daughter Ruby socially transitioned at nine years old, he says the biggest challenge for himself and her mother was finding clothing for swimming, gymnastics and dance.

“We were worried about her safety more than anything, so we were forcing her to wear board shorts for swimming and sweatpants for dance and gymnastics,” he says. “She reluctantly went along with it but was always wondering why she couldn’t wear the same things as everyone else.”

It was moments like these that inspired Alexander to launch Rubies, a Canadian brand specializing in form-fitting clothing for trans girls.

Story continues below advertisement

After a trip to Panama, where Alexander asked his daughter to go back to wearing board shorts instead of the bikini she’d enjoyed wearing on camping trips in Ontario, he looked into swimwear options specifically for trans girls and found the options were limited.

“If you take a bikini bottom and stick a big pad in front of it, sure, that can work but it doesn’t feel like a bikini,” he explains.

Instead, Rubies uses soft compression, spandex and mesh technology in its designs for support and comfort. “I really set out to create a garment that looks and feels like a regular bikini, so they can legit feel like they fit in. A big part of adolescence and growing up is fitting in, especially for trans girls and non-binary kids.”

To help make beach days and pool parties accessible to all girls, Rubies launched its Every Girl Deserves to Shine campaign, which raises funds through proceeds from T-shirt sales, donations to the campaign’s GoFundMe page and corporate speaking events to provide free swimwear to those in need.

Open this photo in gallery

The AJ Shaping Underwear, $32.

SHIH-I LIU/Handout

Open this photo in gallery

The Sky Shaping One-Piece Swimsuit, $64.

SHIH-I LIU/Handout

Open this photo in gallery

The Ruby Shaping Bikini Bottom, $55.

SHIH-I LIU/Handout

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies