What began as an Etsy shop selling vintage and antique rugs in 2015 has grown into a full-fledged home-goods retailer. Rug & Weave was founded by Svein Piene and Sarah McBean of Guelph, Ont., as a side hustle, eventually expanding to require warehouse space and allowing the couple to quit their day jobs. Last fall, Rug & Weave opened a dedicated retail space. It’s housed in a two-storey building that was once the home of the Guelph Mercury newspaper.

Following their initial focus on rugs, Piene and McBean expanded next into custom throw pillowcases, which are all sewn locally. “I love to source unique textiles,” McBean says of fabrics that feature design elements such as warm botanical prints and smart stripes. “You’ll only find those here.” In 2021, they launched Finnbird, a collection of children’s items designed in partnership with local brands including Fox & Flax and the Sage Soap Company.

Rug & Weave’s spacious boutique is filled with seasonally curated items for all rooms in the home in a mix that seamlessly matches goods made by artisans with pieces from larger manufacturers. “It’s a good marriage of handmade as well as the moderately priced goods that add style to your home.” Some of their locally sourced items includes work by artist Julia Hall, who was commissioned to create original illustrations of local landmarks like the Petrie Building. McBean says their assortment is constantly changing. “It’s become a whole home evolution.”

Rug & Weave, 14 Macdonell St., Guelph, Ont., 226-962-9044, rugandweave.com.

Gaia outdoor pillow, $85.

Georgie teal antique rug, $540.

Chestnut seagrass basket set, $55.

