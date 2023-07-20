Elizabeth Ai-Quyen, a hand and foot model with B&M Models, has been working in the industry for more than a decade. Her feet – which are not insured! – have appeared in advertisements for brands such as Little Burgundy, Roots and Hudson’s Bay. We asked her to share her insider intel for keeping your feet looking great, this summer and beyond.

Open this photo in gallery: Elizabeth Ai-Quyen, a hand and foot model with B&M Models.Handout

Start early, with a peeling mask

Ai-Quyen uses a foot peeling mask, such as Baby Foot’s exfoliation mask, to get rid of dry skin. “However, foot masks should generally be used before the summer months because it can cause peeling for a couple of weeks and should not be used on sensitive or broken skin,” says Ai-Quyen.

Moisturize often

“Foot creams are essential in any season, and my favourite are O’Keeffe’s Healthy Feet Foot Cream and Eucerin Advanced Repair Foot Cream,” says Ai-Quyen. “Any creams containing urea would also help moisturize as well as break down dead skin.” She also applies Desert Essence jojoba oil on her hands and feet to moisturize her cuticles.

Find a routine

Ai-Quyen has a routine for keeping her feet photo-ready in the summer: pedicures once or twice a month, and exfoliation in the shower with a pumice stone a couple of times a week, followed by lotion. She wears slippers around the house, and applies a foot cream before bed. “If my feet are feeling drier than normal, I wear cotton socks over top of the cream to retain the moisture, and sleep with them on,” says Ai-Quyen.

Don’t forget sun protection

“I never go outside without sunscreen on my feet if I am wearing sandals or if I am outside in the sun for long periods of time,” says Ai-Quyen. To protect her feet, she uses Banana Boat’s Light As Air Lotion SPF 50+ before heading out. Harder to find in Canada, look for a formula that is non-greasy and absorbs easily.