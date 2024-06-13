Forget engagement rings. Now people are proposing with watches

Open this photo in gallery: Vancouver-based content creator Allana Davison got married last fall, her and her husband sporting his and hers engagement watches.Lauren Grey/Supplied

If we’ve learned anything about weddings, it’s that most traditions don’t go back that far. Diamond engagement rings, for example, didn’t really catch on until 1947 when De Beers launched its “a diamond is forever” advertising campaign. So, it’s no wonder that tastes change, and customs evolve. Take the engagement watch.

Couples are eloping to create one-of-a-kind weddings

Not to be mistaken for the common practice of a bride gifting her groom a timepiece on their wedding day, engagement watches emerged as a “gesture of gratitude from the bride-to-be to the future groom,” says Katie Reusch, senior director of marketing and communications at the Canadian fine jewellery company, Birks.

There has been an increased interest in engagement watches in Birks stores, says Reusch, adding that some couples are taking the trend a step further by actually exchanging watches instead of wedding rings. “Watches, like jewellery, hold significant meaning in commemorating special occasions.”

The modern wedding is breaking all the rules

Changing cultural mores explain why many couples are opting for engagement watches over rings, says Jessica Chow, founder of the Canadian luxury watch brand Vieren. “Many modern and same-sex couples are looking to create their own traditions rather than following conventional ones.” More than just replacing the engagement ring, the practice has also been adopted by women looking to pop the question to their male partners and people who’ve been married before and want to do something different the second time around.

Married people share the do's and don'ts of wedding spending

Social media has also contributed to changes in the rules of engagement, as influencers are using their platforms to showcase unconventional ways to express their commitment to their beloved.

Some folks simply like timepieces more than rings, explains Chow. “An engagement watch is a beautiful and timeless alternative to showcase your love, especially for watch enthusiasts. The significance of gifting a watch lies in its artistry and storytelling.”

Engagement watches are often adorned with diamonds and sometimes come in matching sets for both partners. Reusch recommends making an engagement watch as personal as possible with engraving. “Adding their initials or other meaningful inscriptions to the watch is a great way to symbolize your partnership and union.”

Chow’s advice for anyone looking to buy an engagement watch is to get to know your partner.

“As with any gift, it’s important to consider their unique personal style while ensuring quality craftsmanship for longevity,” says Chow, and recommends an elegant and understated diamond watch for brides-to-be and a refined and classic watch for grooms-to-be.

“Unlike other pieces of jewellery, an engagement watch is a functional keepsake that works hard for you and moves forward with you, embodying the journey of your love over decades.”