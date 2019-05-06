Why a fragrance can be a powerful Mother’s Day gift

Fragrance makes for an attractive Mother’s Day gift, and it’s easy to understand why. With scent so closely tied to memory, catching a whiff of the one your mother wore during your childhood is an instant trip down memory lane. I’m a sucker for Nest’s new floral Wild Poppy, but I have no idea if it would suit my mum.
Choosing a new fragrance to give to the mother figure in your life needn’t be a scary prospect as the traditional rules no longer apply. Simon Tooley, owner of Montreal beauty boutique and spa Etiket, says that the idea that you can be too old or too young to wear a scent has gone out the window. And he suggests spring as the ideal time to switch it up. If you’re fearful that your choice won’t resonate with her, ask for a sample to go along with your purchase, as unopened bottles are easily exchanged.
At Etiket, Tooley regularly sees mother-daughter and mother-son groups shopping for fragrance together. “There are less boundaries between parents and kids these days,” he says, and a family fragrance expedition is something that he encourages. Treating mom to a day of lunch and a fragrance shop has the added bonus of that increasingly rare gift: time spent together. It also creates new scented memories, he says. “You’ll put it on, and you’ll remember what you bought together.”
Handmaid’s Tale star Amanda Brugel shares her Mother’s Day wish list
A letter to my young daughter for Mother’s Day
Remembering Ma by the things she left behind
Nest Wild Poppy Eau de Parfum, $98 at Sephora.
Live with style. We have a weekly Style newsletter on fashion and design trends, plus shopping tips and inspiration. Sign up today.