Self Love Club helps showcase woman-owned brands

Danni Arosemena, the founder of jewellery-line Zephyr Grey, was looking for ways to connect with women-owned businesses in Canada. While putting together a list of brands, she realized it could be just as useful for consumers as it would for her fellow entrepreneurs. “I really wanted to create an easy to use, curated resource that allowed people to discover and learn about and shop and support some of the incredible brands that we have right here in Canada,” Arosemena says. This realization led to the creation of Self Love Club, an online resource dedicated to showcasing a widespread selection of women-owned brands.
On the Self Love Club website, visitors will find more than 40 local brands offering fashion, accessories, skincare and beauty products and items for the home. Arosemena has plans to grow their offerings to include services, such as nutritionists, food and beverage, health and wellness and hair care.
A big part of the platform is telling the stories of these brands and their founders. Each Monday, Self Love Club publishes a new interview with a brand founder. “That’s the next most important aspect to this: getting to know the faces behind this company,” Arosemena says. “We talk about things like the importance of self-care, and what keeps them motivated as well as just some fun rapid-fire questions.” It all leads back to her goal of making it easier for people to discover and shop from small Canadian businesses.“ There are so many other choices and having a resource where it’s laid out makes it so much easier.”
Self Love Club, theselfloveclub.ca.
Zephyr Grey The Form Pendant, $264.
Sarisha Green Goddess Glow Oil, $75.
The Dew Drop Shop Olive Waterfall Bag, $375.
