Shed those winter layers − it’s time to refresh your wardrobe for spring





Mark Binks

In living colour: Spring’s hottest hues, worn from top to toe

A rainbow of clothing and accessories makes spring 2018 the boldest season in recent memory

RILEY STEWART

Spring trend report: There’s something about satin, bold belts and pastel power suits

The lineup of the season’s most newsworthy trends leads off with bold accessories, a unique take on the power suit and the return of novelty fabrics

Get ready for spring with these modern maxi skirts

Long skirts are making a comeback, but use styling and silhouette to avoid a totally boho effect



How to update your knit looks for warmer weather

Spring knits can be very simple or play on the contrast between different textures and patterns



Monica Feudi

Trench coat season is here – and they’re not just for detectives



You don’t have to be a supersleuth to uncover the season’s best options for keeping covered



Photograph by Joseph Saraceno

Six pieces for transitioning your look from winter to spring



Blogger-turned-designer Dani Roche likes to experiment with her makeup during the time of year when weather is hard to predict

May Truong

Barrettes and bands are back – the more bejewelled, the better

Ornate hair accessories accent the season’s sparkling beauty look

Photo illustration by The Globe and Mail

Reinvigorate your skin for spring with these beauty products

During the endless months of winter, it’s easy to forget about what lies beneath all those layers

