 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Shed those winter layers − it’s time to refresh your wardrobe for spring

Shed those winter layers − it’s time to refresh your wardrobe for spring

All hail warm weather! Get ready to break out of your winter wardrobe and find inspiration for the season’s freshest looks in this collection of fashion and beauty ideas from The Globe and Mail’s Style team

For Subscribers


Mark Binks

In living colour: Spring’s hottest hues, worn from top to toe

A rainbow of clothing and accessories makes spring 2018 the boldest season in recent memory

Read the full story


RILEY STEWART

Spring trend report: There’s something about satin, bold belts and pastel power suits

The lineup of the season’s most newsworthy trends leads off with bold accessories, a unique take on the power suit and the return of novelty fabrics

Read the full story


Get ready for spring with these modern maxi skirts

Long skirts are making a comeback, but use styling and silhouette to avoid a totally boho effect

Read the full story


How to update your knit looks for warmer weather

Spring knits can be very simple or play on the contrast between different textures and patterns

Read the full story


Monica Feudi

Trench coat season is here – and they’re not just for detectives

You don’t have to be a supersleuth to uncover the season’s best options for keeping covered

Read the full story


Photograph by Joseph Saraceno

Six pieces for transitioning your look from winter to spring

Blogger-turned-designer Dani Roche likes to experiment with her makeup during the time of year when weather is hard to predict

Read the full story


May Truong

Barrettes and bands are back – the more bejewelled, the better

Ornate hair accessories accent the season’s sparkling beauty look

Read the full story


Photo illustration by The Globe and Mail

Reinvigorate your skin for spring with these beauty products

During the endless months of winter, it’s easy to forget about what lies beneath all those layers

Read the full story


Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram@globestyle.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.