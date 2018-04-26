Shed those winter layers − it’s time to refresh your wardrobe for spring

In living colour: Spring’s hottest hues, worn from top to toe
A rainbow of clothing and accessories makes spring 2018 the boldest season in recent memory
Spring trend report: There’s something about satin, bold belts and pastel power suits
The lineup of the season’s most newsworthy trends leads off with bold accessories, a unique take on the power suit and the return of novelty fabrics
Get ready for spring with these modern maxi skirts
Long skirts are making a comeback, but use styling and silhouette to avoid a totally boho effect
How to update your knit looks for warmer weather
Spring knits can be very simple or play on the contrast between different textures and patterns
Trench coat season is here – and they’re not just for detectives
You don’t have to be a supersleuth to uncover the season’s best options for keeping covered
Six pieces for transitioning your look from winter to spring
Blogger-turned-designer Dani Roche likes to experiment with her makeup during the time of year when weather is hard to predict
Barrettes and bands are back – the more bejewelled, the better
Ornate hair accessories accent the season’s sparkling beauty look
Reinvigorate your skin for spring with these beauty products
During the endless months of winter, it’s easy to forget about what lies beneath all those layers
