For a professional take on how scent fits in with sport, I spoke with Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green. He is the newly appointed ambassador of Paco Rabanne’s Invictus fragrance and has been billed as the NBA’s next style star (Green recently sat in the front row of the Versace Men’s Spring 2023 show in Milan). While Green doesn’t spritz up before hitting the court, he says he always wears cologne when going out, explaining that it provides the finishing touch for his fashion look. “I see fragrance as important as fashion. When you smell and look good, you feel good altogether. It gives you that self-confidence to be the best version of yourself.”

My recommendation: As wellness culture continues to infiltrate our social lives, physical activity hubs such as gyms, fitness studios and run clubs are becoming venues to meet and mingle. Take Toronto’s Othership, for example. It′s a sauna and ice bath facility that wants to redefine how we view a night out with friends, billing its Evening Social as a place to “see and be seen.” While stylish options for flattering activewear abound and beauty brands offer cosmetics that stand up to sweat, a bit of trial and error might be required to determine how your scent is muted or amplified by your workout routine. As a courtesy to your fellow fitness lovers, be sure to read up on your facility’s policy on fragrance before indulging in your favourite cologne.

