Should sunscreen be applied directly onto the skin or over my moisturizer?

Dermatologist Ben Barankin, who is the medical director and founder of the Toronto Dermatology Centre, says that the order of applying your sunscreen depends on the type of sun protection you’re using. “You can apply a moisturizing sunscreen – more cream based rather than lotion – or apply chemical sunscreen first, then moisturizer,” he says. However, “physical sunscreen, zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, is applied overtop of moisturizer.” He also recommends waiting for about one minute between applying each layer of product. And as for makeup? “Wear sunscreen underneath your makeup or foundation, and you can also consider a BB cream with tint and SPF.”
My recommendation: I have made the switch to putting on sunscreen before my moisturizer in the mornings and love the texture of this lotion from Vivier, which isn’t too runny or too thick and doesn’t leave behind a greasy residue. The Canadian skin-care brand has also recently launched a tinted mineral formula for sheer coverage.
Vivier Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30, $66 through vivierskin.ca.
