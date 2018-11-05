 Skip to main content

Should you pay $599 for a curling iron?

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
Dyson first disrupted the hair care game in 2016 when it entered the beauty market with a technically savvy and ambitiously priced blow dryer. Now, it’s taking on every other coif apparatus under your sink with its new Airwrap styler, a kit that claims to streamline all of your styling tools into one sleek device that can curl, wave, smooth and dry hair.

To master these multiple feats, Dyson has tapped its airflow expertise to harness the Coanda effect, whereby a high-speed jet of air flows across a surface and, due to differences in pressure, attaches itself. In the case of Dyson’s Airwrap, this technology attracts sections of hair to a barrel, making the process of curling one’s hair a cinch for even the least dexterous among us.

It’s this ease of use that makes it ideal for anyone short on time or patience, says hairstylist Matthew Collins. “Say if you’ve got to go out and your hair looks like a mess, you can just throw it in five times in certain spots and at least your ends will be smoother. It’ll have a little more of a done look, which is pretty amazing,” he says. “No other tool in the world will give you the option to be that lazy.”

Dyson Airwrap, from $599 through dysoncanada.ca.

