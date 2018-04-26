Silk scarves flutter their way back to the catwalk

If the butterfly is the perfect expression of nature’s whimsy, its fashion equivalent is the silk scarf. It does nothing, really, but flutter prettily in the breeze and offer a finishing flourish to an outfit. So long and so well has it played this role, however, that until recently (with the notable exception of the oversized cashmere shawl and pashmina) the scarf itself was in danger of being written off as, well, somewhat square.

Eclipsed in recent years by It Bags and wearable art in the form of costly footwear, a silk scarf was like something the Queen might wear with wellies and a Barbour jacket at Balmoral. (But then, given the cultural impact of Netflix’s The Crown, perhaps that’s reason enough for a revival). What is clear is that this spring the classic wardrobe workhorse has emerged from its cocoon, delighting those of us who have a couple of treasured Hermès carrés tucked away that we haven’t turned to for ages.

Against the current fashion backdrop, this stylistic revival has taken a number of forms.

Open this photo in gallery Gucci's spring/summer show featured scarves worn low and tied behind the head or wound around the throat. Gucci

There are the actual headscarves: At Gucci’s spring/summer presentation, models strutted down the runway in scarves either worn low on the forehead and tied behind the head, à la Jackie O, or wound around the throat and tied at the nape of the neck in a Boho babushka reminiscent of Yves Saint-Laurent’s Russian collection.

Open this photo in gallery Marc Jacobs' spring/summer collection was a procession of silk turbans. Dan and Corina Lecca

There are the scarves tied into turbans: Marc Jacobs’ spring/summer collection was a procession of knotted silk turbans worn with pretty much everything imaginable, while editor Edward Enninful’s splashy December debut at the helm of British Vogue featured model Adwoa Aboah wearing a graphic silk scarf tied into a turban on the cover.

Open this photo in gallery Versace's spring collection featured head-to-toe patterned PJs and headscarves. Versace

And then there are the scarf prints and scarf allusions. At Versace, where gilded Italian motifs are a signature, the spring collection revisited the house’s own archives, with head-to-toe patterned PJs and headscarves in loose-fitting silks that, for a luxury brand associated with sexiness, were notably modest.

Open this photo in gallery Dries van Noten formed fluttering squares of silk into the shoulder or hem of a jacket or dress. Dries van Noten

At Dries van Noten, the high priest of pattern-on-pattern took the notion of accessorizing with a scarf to a conceptual level by literally forming fluttering squares of silk into the shoulder or hem of a jacket or dress. With this floaty, high-concept embellishment, van Noten was able to add another, often contrasting layer of graphic pattern to the mix.

“As soon as you’re seeing those two trends together, the scarf and the scarf print, you know it’s really happening,” says personal shopper Linton Drummond, who welcomes the comeback of the tried-and-true accessory. “I’m always telling my clients, ‘Oh, just throw a scarf on it.’” In Drummond’s view, the scarf is a wardrobe tool that can add attitude and complexity. “I love the contrast of a bandana with a really dressy outfit, or a serious silk scarf with denim or a simple white shirt.”

Ground zero for the silk scarf, of course, is always the house of Hermès, which first introduced their carré – a perfect 90 cm square of Lyon-woven silk twill, with its signature hand-rolled hem, or rouletté – back in 1937, 100 years after the French leather goods house was founded.

“New is not a religion,” designer Henri d’Origny told me over a lunch of Dover sole at the Ritz in Paris when I asked him about the current buzz around the scarf. The veteran designer has created more than thirty different motifs over his six decades of collaboration with Hermès that have been used by the house on everything from scarves and ties to the Apple Hermès watch strap. Many of his designs are still in production, including the famed Eperon D’or. What distinguishes Hermès in d’Origny’s view is that they are always looking to create something that can be handed down to the next generation. “We work with time, never against it.”

According to Christine Duvigneau, the director of the graphic design studio for Hermès International, it takes two to three years to come up with a new design for an Hermès silk scarf, and the house comes up with 10 to 15 new designs twice a year. The best designers, in Duvigneau’s opinion, are those who can tell a story. “We work with graphic designers, textile artists and illustrators, but what is important is that it’s somebody who understands not only composition and good design, but narrative.”

When Robert Dumas came up with his first design for a scarf back in 1937 – the Jeu des omnibus et Dames blanches, a design based on the Paris transit system – “it was perceived as very innovative, even trendy,” says Duvigneau. “All the women wanted to wear it because it was so modern.”

If the story about fashion now is about layering cultural references and playing with our preconceptions toward what is “classic” versus what is new, or what is in “good” or “bad” taste, it seems the timing is perfect for the silk scarf’s return.

