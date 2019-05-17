Singer Chantal Kreviazuk picks her essentials for a long weekend away

There’s nothing quite as renewing as a long weekend, especially the Victoria Day break with its promise of sunnier summer days ahead.
Chantal Kreviazuk is especially thankful for time off. The singer recently released Moon vs. Sun, a multiplatform collaboration with her husband, Raine Maida, which included an album of the same name and a documentary, I’m Going to Break Your Heart. The film, which captures the process of making their album, also offers an intimate look at the duo’s marriage and family life. “My husband and I wrote one song together several years ago and loved the collaborative process and the outcome,” she says. The entire project stemmed from that moment, and although rewarding, it did have its ups and downs. “It was all actually really challenging, but in the end, what we captured on film was a true labour of love.”
In addition to the collaboration project, Kreviazuk just finished her latest nationwide tour. “I am learning more than ever to pick what is worth the fight. I am saving my strength constantly,” she says. For Kreviazuk, many regular weekends involve getting outdoors and watching her sons play basketball, but long weekends are savoured with trips up north in Ontario to hike, bike and zen out. Here, she shares her essentials for doing just that.
Lip balm
“I love my lips to keep as full and moisturized as humanly possible and this lip treatment is always in my bag wherever I go.”
Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15 in Orchid, $24 at Sephora (sephora.com).
Roots Hoodie
“I love wearing my red Roots hoodie. It feels like I am home and also it’s an advertisement no matter where I am when I am wearing it that I am universally Canadian.”
Roots classic Kanga hoodie in Violet Storm, $62 at Roots (roots.com).
Birkenstocks
“When I am not wearing heels or working toward the fashion of it all, my feet are incredibly happy but hip in my Birks.”
Birkenstock Arizona sandals in white, US$99 through birkenstock.com.
Cat-Eye sunglasses
“I don’t like to go too fashion-forward crazy with sunglasses, but they need to be black and big and help me through the morning sunlight with a bit of shape and style.”
Saint Laurent cat-eye sunglasses, $450 at Holt Renfrew (holtrenfrew.com).
Fortnight Swimsuit
“I love a one piece but love to keep it sexy.”
Fortnight Maillot in coral, $189 at Fortnight (fortnightlingerie.com).
