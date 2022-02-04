Handout

If you’ve noticed brows looking a little fluffier these days, there may be a bar of soap to thank. Soap brows are an easy DIY drugstore hack that deliver a similar effect to professional brow lamination services, where brows appear fuller and more voluminous. It’s a technique that Darcei Giles, the Mississauga.-based YouTube creator behind MissDarcei, says will make brows look fluffy but natural. To achieve this look, Giles recommends wetting a bar of clear soap (Pears is a go-to) and using a spoolie brush to apply soap froth to your brows. “Wiggle the soap into the brows with the brush to coat the hairs with product,” Giles says. “Comb through the brows upward then fill in brows lightly with a brow pencil.” As with many beauty products, less is more when it comes to the suds you use. “You won’t need a lot of product. Make sure you use a soap that’s clear so you don’t have white residue on your face when it dries.”

My recommendation: I was surprised at how well this worked. The soap gelled my brows into place perfectly and they didn’t budge all day, making this an easy way to experiment with accentuating the peepers peeking out above your mask.

Quo Beauty Reusable Mascara Wands, $5 at Shoppers Drug Mart (shoppersdrugmart.ca).

