Sparkle (literally) on the holiday party circuit with this jewellery

PERFECT PAIR

The drama of a tanzanite pendant and the simplicity of a petal ring from Tiffany’s Paper Flowers collection make for a dream duo.

Blouse, US$2,130 at Louis Vuitton. Platinum cushion tanzanite and diamond pendant, $196,500, Paper Flowers platinum and diamond ring, $7,450 at Tiffany & Co.

MATCH POINTS

The garnet accents in a Birks necklace and bracelet add luxurious depth to the intricate lace of a Valentino cape in rich burgundy.

Valentino dress, $1,490, cape, $5,900 through Valentino. Diamond, pearl and quartz drop earrings, $10,190, diamond, garnet and rose gold necklace, $18,350, and bracelet, $52,430 at Birks. (On hand from left to right) Sofia Zakia Andromeda 14-karat yellow gold and diamond ring, $812, Sugar Plum Fairy 14-karat yellow gold and diamond ring, $1,103, Pleiades 14-karat gold and diamond ring, $3,028 through sofiazakia.com.

DETAIL ORIENTED

Signature Louis Vuitton elements, from the nail heads of classic trunks to the stylized blossoms of its monogram canvas, have become important motifs incorporated into the house’s fine baubles.

Empreinte 18-karat yellow gold bangle, $7,550, and 18-karat pink gold bangle, $7,550, Color Blossom Sun 18-karat yellow gold with white mother-of-pearl pendant, US$2,430 at Louis Vuitton.

FLAIR PLAY

A blockbuster Birks ring mimics the texture and movement of feathers in barbs of black and white diamonds.

18-karat white gold, black and white diamond ring, $18,350 at Birks.

THINK PINK

Rosy pops of opal, amethyst, rhodonite and quartz create a merry arsenal of special occasion bijoux.

Erdem dress, $2,710 through Erdem. Jaleh Farhadpour Pink Flower pink opal, amethyst and 18-karat gold earrings, $3,980, Rhodonite Drops, $3,200 at Archives. Dior rose gold, diamond and pink quartz necklace, $6,000, and ring (on right hand), $22,000 through Dior.

DIVINE INTERVENTION

Designers like Montreal-based Sofia Zakia are translating celestial references including stylized suns and moonscapes into delicate charms.

Stella McCartney dress, $2,735 at Nordstrom. Sofia Zakia Supreme Moon Phrase 14-karat yellow gold, moonstone and pavé diamond single earring, $6,655, Pearl Woodland 14-karat gold and pearl ring (on index finger, top), $434, Stardust 14-karat yellow gold and diamond ring, $1,430 (on index finger, bottom), Moon Tear 14-karat yellow gold and diamond ring (on ring finger, top), $1,327, Nebula 14-karat gold anddiamond ring (on ring finger, bottom), $800, Scheherazade 14-karat gold, diamond, sapphire, ruby and emerald ring (on pinky finger), $1,500 through sofiazakia.com. Fernando George Radiant 18-karat yellow gold and diamond rings (on middle finger), $12,756 each at Archives.

BETTER BLUES

Just like Tiffany’s annual Blue Book collection, which plays up flora, fauna and architectural references, these pieces emphasize the romance and forms of nature.

Circles platinum, 18-karat gold, diamond and yellow diamond necklace, $345,500, Dragonfly platinum, rose gold, diamond and pink diamond brooch, $230,500 at Tiffany & Co.

HIGH LIGHTS

Released seasonally, Chanel’s Haute Joaillerie masterpieces capture the expertise of its Parisian jewellery atelier. Read more about the creation of the latest collection.

Coco Avant Chanel High Jewellery Collection Lucienne 18-karat white gold and diamond necklace (left), Maud 18-karat white gold and diamond necklace (right), both price on request at Chanel.

Dress, shoes, Coco Avant Chanel High Jewellery Collection Jeanne 18-karat white gold and diamond tiara, Maud 18-karat white gold and diamond earrings, Lucienne 18-karat white gold and diamond bracelet (on right wrist), Emilienne 18-karat white gold and diamond watch, Maud 18-karat white gold with grey spinels and diamond ring, all price on request at Chanel.

Styling By Nadia Pizzimenti. Set design by James Reiger for P1M. Makeup by Julie Cusson for Chanel using Hydra Beauty Flash. Hair by Kirsten Klontz for Dyson/P1M. Nails by Naomi Misu for Tips Nail Bar/P1M. Model: Malie at Another Species. Birds (in order of appearance): Dinozzo, Maggie, Lucy and Sampson at Hands on Exotics.