Style

Spring fashion preview: Floral patterns mark a fresh start

Ornate flowers adorn clothes, bags and accessories, offering a welcome dose of optimism to herald the arrival of spring

Special to The Globe and Mail
Read the full Style Advisor March 2021 edition: Spring floral fashions, home decor and beauty trends

Fresh perspective

An array of sequins creates the effect of a field of wildflowers across Danish designer Cecilie Bahnsen’s romantic dress.

Cecilie Bahnsen dress, available through ceciliebahnsen.com. Earrings, rings, shoes, available at Christian Dior. Vintage shirt, stylist's own.

Saty + Pratha/The Globe and Mail

Cecilie Bahnsen dress, available through ceciliebahnsen.com. Earrings, rings, shoes, available at Christian Dior. Vintage shirt, stylist’s own.

Strong bouquet

An Emilia Wickstead gown is sparsely embellished with a modern fern motif.

Emilia Wickstead dress, available through emiliawickstead.com. Carole Tanenbaum Vintage Collection earrings, available through caroletanenbaum.com. Patou shoes, available through intl.patou.com.

Saty + Pratha/The Globe and Mail

Emilia Wickstead dress, available through emiliawickstead.com. Carole Tanenbaum Vintage Collection earrings, available through caroletanenbaum.com. Patou shoes, available through intl.patou.com.

Perennialy chic

Painterly posies soften the effect of a structured Roger Vivier shoulder bag.

Roger Vivier bag, available through rogervivier.com.

Saty + Pratha/The Globe and Mail

Roger Vivier bag, available through rogervivier.com.

Spring forth

Colourful florets are suspended in a set of lucite bracelets from the 1950s.

Carole Tanenbaum Vintage Collection bracelets, available through caroletanenbaum.com.

Saty + Pratha/The Globe and Mail

Carole Tanenbaum Vintage Collection bracelets, available through caroletanenbaum.com.

La vie en rose

A Local Woman apron-style dress incorporates the label’s signature transparency.

Local Woman dress, available through thelocalwoman.com. Ora-C earrings, available through ora-c.com.

Saty + Pratha/The Globe and Mail

Local Woman dress, available through thelocalwoman.com. Ora-C earrings, available through ora-c.com.

Budding interest

A blurry, camouflage-like pattern on an Andrew Coimbra topper offers an abstract interpretation of spring blooms.

Andrew Coimbra coat, available through andrewcoimbra.com. Vintage top, available at Nouveau Riche Vintage (nouveaurichevintage.ca). Carole Tanenbaum Vintage Collection earrings, available through caroletanenbaum.com.

Saty + Pratha/The Globe and Mail

Andrew Coimbra coat, available through andrewcoimbra.com. Vintage top, available at Nouveau Riche Vintage (nouveaurichevintage.ca). Carole Tanenbaum Vintage Collection earrings, available through caroletanenbaum.com.

Cheery blossom

The Fendi collection presents its floral elements as lace including the garden of petals on this playful purse.

Bag, available at Fendi.

Saty + Pratha/The Globe and Mail

Bag, available at Fendi.

New leaf

Gucci’s gilded stem lets you add a verdant accent to any look.

Brooch, available at Gucci.

Saty + Pratha/The Globe and Mail

Brooch, available at Gucci.

Branching out

A wallpaper print was the standout textile in a Patou collection of oversized silhouettes paired with angled collars and ruffled cuffs.

Patou dress, blouse, collar, earrings, available through intl.patou.com. Roger Vivier boots, available through rogervivier.com.

Saty + Pratha/The Globe and Mail

Patou dress, blouse, collar, earrings, available through intl.patou.com. Roger Vivier boots, available through rogervivier.com.

Flowery expression

The pattern of this Schiaparelli jacket repeats a figure of a reclining woman reaching for a lily-like bloom.

Schiaparelli blazer, available through schiaparelli.com.

Saty + Pratha/The Globe and Mail

Schiaparelli blazer, available through schiaparelli.com.

Garden variety

Brass earrings and a pendant accented with carnelian stones have a bow shape that looks formed from fallen petals.

Ora-C earrings, available through ora-c.com.

Saty + Pratha/The Globe and Mail

Ora-C earrings, available through ora-c.com.

Styling by Nadia Pizzimenti. Makeup by Ronnie Tremblay for Dior Makeup/P1M.ca. Hair by Aliza Esmail. Model: Kyla Garbutt at Plutino Models. Fashion assistant: Alex Petropoulakis.

