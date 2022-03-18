Great heights

After two long years of wearing slippers – or, lets face it, no shoes at all – the thought of putting on a pair of heels might actually be enticing. Ease into the transition with platforms that are high on style and low on any stiletto-induced pain. Jeffrey Campbell’s brown patent leather platforms play a perfect supporting wardrobe role with their block heels and slingback design. To help you stand extra tall, Acne offers sky high and chunky styles. Or go for a retro printed tight and elevated shoe, as seen together on Coperni’s spring runway.

Handout

Jeffrey Campbell Ammaly platforms, $194.95 at Nordstrom.

Forever plaid

Some prints come and go but a check always lingers. This spring’s picnic gingham plaids criss cross everything from bags to bath towels. H&M’s printed denim looks can be worn more subtly paired with a cheerful cardigan. Michael Kors went sporty with a two-piece gingham set in contrasting black and white. For a never-ending selection of sweetly styled checks, look to the online store Lisa Says Gah for colour blocked denim and knits.

Handout

Straight high jeans, $39.99 at H&M.

Pile on

You might remember the dress-over-trousers trend from the early aughts when a busy frock layered over jeans ruled runways and red carpets. Fortunately, the trend has grown up to be sleeker and simpler. Stick to one colour and fabric worn head-to-toe such as Silk Laundry’s jacket, dress and pants. Its look is far more fresh than frumpy. Alternatively, mix one part colour with two parts print a la Nanushka’s spring offering.

Handout

Silk Laundry dress $300, pants $385, jacket $470 through silklaundry.ca.

Righteous gemstones

Add a dose of colour with a sprinkling of colourful baubles. Spotted at Saint Laurent, giant gemstones in complimentary hues dangled over 1980s silhouettes. Giambattista Valli took pop rocks one step further by pumping up the stone’s proportions and encasing them in crystal. If you’re looking for more of a daytime than Dynasty look, Mais x Frida’s clear and green stone choker is the perfect amount of pizzazz.

Handout

Mais x Frida Paola green choker, €75 through maisxfrida.com.

Varsity rules

The varsity jacket is back, although some would say it never really went away. This season, the design updates include wider, boxier cuts as seen on a Boss letterman. Bold and bright colours like those presented at the Louis Vuitton and Dior men’s shows also feel novel, and give a nod to their 1990s predecessors.

Handout

Jacket, price on request at Boss.

Vest interest

Though it’s always been a staple of grandad’s closet, the sweater vest has finally broken free of its stuffy reputation. Its slow and steady rise within the men’s fashion sphere is thanks, in part, to celebrity sartorialists such as Ryan Gosling and Harry Styles. Wear one loose and layered over a tee or make a statement with a bold stripe. Whether you go for traditional, retro, quirky or modern, sleeveless is more.

Handout

Arket crew neck wool vest, US$79 through arket.com.

The new necktie

When it comes to menswear accessories, a bandana can be surprisingly versatile. Wear it casually knotted around your neck with a favourite tee or sweatshirt, or fold it neatly into the breast pocket of your suit jacket for a casual flourish. Choose a monogram print from MCM or an embroidered cotton scarf from Nanushka. This Engineered Garments piece’s animal motif is a new classic. It’s available in navy, olive, khaki and black.

Handout

Engineered Garments printed bandana in olive animal print, $25 at Lost & Found.

On the run

Everything old is new again, which is especially true in the world of sneakers. Sparked by the New Balance renaissance, brands are revisiting sporty classics from the 1970s and 80s. Common Projects’ Track 80 style is modelled after vintage running shoes, marrying leather, ripstop nylon and suede for an upgraded look. Adidas has reissued four archival styles, including its mesh and leather Race Walk OG sneaker. Gucci takes vintage redux to another level with its distressed leather Virtus sneakers, which feature a deliberately pre-worn look.

Handout

Adidas Consortium EQT Race Walk OG sneakers, US$90 through mrporter.com.