After working in the footwear industry for more than two decades, focusing on product creation and operations, Silvana Rivadeneira decided to step out on her own. In 2021, she launched Parque Studio, a Vancouver-based footwear brand that combines timeless design, ethical materials and a closed-loop system. “It was born out of a need to slow the pace of fashion to something more reasonable,” Rivadeneira says.

Using ecoconscious materials such as recycled rubber and hides that are a byproduct of the deer cull in Japan, Parque Studio operates on a preorder system, where all styles are made pair-by-pair in Japan and shipped to customers within six weeks. It’s a process that enables Parque Studio to produce only what is bought, eliminating excess inventory. “If we design styles that are a flop and no one likes them, we don’t make them,” Rivadeneira says, adding that taking a seasonless approach allows her customers to purchase what they need, when they need it.

Designed with minimalism and clean lines in mind, Parque Studios’ footwear styles include sneakers, loafers and boots. For summer, Rivadeneira introduced a tan suede for the slipper, loafer and pump and plans to add white deer leather in the future. “All of our styles are made in such a way as to be durable, with repairability in mind, and in materials that are meant to age,” she says. “We’re trying to operate outside of the churn of big industry, focusing on craft, on smaller production runs, on ethical materials.”

