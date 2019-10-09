 Skip to main content

Style Street style pioneer Tommy Ton on making ‘life-proof’ clothing at Deveaux

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Street style pioneer Tommy Ton on making ‘life-proof’ clothing at Deveaux

Odessa Paloma Parker
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Canadian photographer and blogger Tommy Ton, seen here, took the helm as creative director at New York-based brand Deveaux last year.

Vikram Valluri/Handout

Initially launched as a men’s-wear collection by Matthew Breen and Andrea Tsao in 2017, New York-based brand Deveaux has seen increased attention since Tommy Ton, the Canadian photographer and blogger, took the helm as creative director last year. Ton, who has enjoyed a career as one of street style’s pioneers and has worked with renowned creatives such as Dries Van Noten, steered Deveaux into new territory by adding women’s wear to the mix, although you wouldn’t necessarily know it at first glance.

Instead you’ll find that Deveaux, which favours sleek, chic wardrobe staples such as slouchy suiting, jumpsuits, classic overcoats and refined knits, can largely be worn by anyone, regardless of gender; this was emphasized in the brand’s fall 2019 runway presentation, where pieces that were showcased at the men’s-wear shows a few months earlier were worn by both men and women during the event.

Ton’s design prowess doesn’t just stem from being present at fashion shows around the globe, or capturing the most beloved style stars of our generation (he’s credited with inserting quirky Vogue Japan editor Anna Dello Russo into our collective style consciousness). He also interned with iconic Canadian designer Wayne Clark at the age of 16, which helped him develop an acute attention to detail. “As a teenager you’re very optimistic about a career in fashion,” says Ton, laughing, while reminiscing about his early experience in the industry. “You don’t realize how much hard work it is, and how much money it is.” Spending time “snipping threads and applying rhinestones on evening gowns” taught Ton the importance of quality control, and it’s something Deveaux prides itself on. “Even though the product wasn’t a worldwide luxury product, it was very important that what we produced was impeccably finished,” Ton says of Clark’s lavish evening wear. Now, he’s tasked with ensuring Deveaux’s pieces uphold the same exacting standards.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Deveaux favours sleek, chic wardrobe staples such as slouchy suiting, jumpsuits, classic overcoats and refined knits, which can largely be worn by anyone, regardless of gender.

Vikram Valluri/Handout

This rigour aligns well with the savvy audience the brand caters to, an informed set that Ton says spans in age from 20 to 80, although he notes that baby boomers are really fashion’s most important market thanks to their income and, for some, their self-assurance. This pan-generational appeal is highlighted in Deveaux’s fashion show casting, which this season included 60-plus models like jewellery designer and tea blender JoAni Johnson and artist Hisao Hanafusa, as well as Montreal style sensation Grece Ghanem. “It wasn’t just about making a statement about age-inclusivity or diversity,” says Ton. “It’s what came naturally to us.”

The variety speaks to Ton’s ability to capture the essence of style through his off-runway photography. “I really have more of an appreciation of characters that wear the clothes, as opposed to models that wear the clothes,” he says. Ton notes that because of the Deveaux team’s insistence that “we dress whoever wants to wear the clothes,” its collections are created to focus on garments that are entirely effortless. “It doesn’t have to be a statement each season,” he says of the brand’s timeless, trend-resistant pieces. “Everything has to be ‘life-proof.’ You have to be able to throw it in your suitcase and it won’t wrinkle, or you can wear it to pick up your kids, and then to work.”

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, design, entertaining, shopping and living well. And follow us on Instagram @globestyle.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter