Style Advisor March 2021 edition: Spring floral fashions, home decor and beauty trends

This month’s fashion feature focuses on the chintz prints and botanic lacework of the new collections. We also take a farm-to-flaçon journey across France to mark the 100th anniversary of Chanel No. 5, and trace how designers are working with artists to bring us closer to their creative process.
The November holiday issue highlighted gifts that give back, new twists on holiday pastries and festive decor, makeup and wardrobes.
The people profiled in the April issue devote their time to inspiring a sense of wonder in their audiences, from National Ballet of Canada artistic director Karen Kain to artist Jen Mann, who paints portraits that look deep into selfie culture.
The big features in our March issue – exploring the architecture, interiors and furniture of Brazil, travelling with artist Nadia Gohar to a Chanel exhibition in Tokyo, and crossing the Caribbean in pursuit of rum’s past – each offer a fresh perspective on what might be a familiar place.
Our 2019 holiday edition featured a gift guide to diminutive but stylish finds, cozy winter coats from duvet-like shawls to giant puffers, and that classic French dessert baba au rhum.
The October 2019 issue of Style Advisor looked beyond the glare of statement men’s wear to capture the best classic pieces for fall, from the renaissance of signet rings to mid-century-inspired timepieces to nubby maritime knits.
The September 2019 cover story looked at the fall fascination with the colour purple. We also profiled conceptual designer Marije Vogelzang, and offered a roundup of hardware-heavy handbags and Japanese beauty brands.
